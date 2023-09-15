GMRC adopts cutting-edge Hydroflow Technology to elevate passenger comfort and sustainability in Ahmedabad metro stations – Here’s what it is

The Gujarat Metro Railway Corporation (GMRC) has successfully completed the installation of Hydroflow antifouling technology at a few metro stations on its corridor. The move aims at enhancing passenger comfort by reducing operational costs and contributing to a cleaner environment.

Installation of Hydroflow Technology:-

The Hydroflow Technology has been supplied and installed by Filfab Corporation (SMD), an authorized sole Indian representative of Hydropath Technology, United Kingdom. It has supplied 12 of its cutting-edge Hydroflow anti-fouling systems, model P-190, at key underground metro stations in Ahmedabad.

The technology has always been at the forefront of innovative solutions for some of the most complex water-related challenges in various industries. It also plays an integral role in improving operations, reducing energy consumption, and conserving precious water resources.

List of GMRC’s metro station with Hydroflow anti-fouling systems:-

Filfab Corporation (SMD) has deployed this latest technology at four vital metro stations of Corridor-II of Ahmedabad Metro. These are – Kalupur, Kankaria, Gheekanta, and Shahpur metro stations.

Significance of Hydroflow Technology for Metro stations:-

In India, one of the core challenges faced by metro stations is maintaining the efficiency of cooling systems. The Hydropath’s anti-fouling technology P-190 presents an innovative solution to these challenges. The technology not only ensures the longevity and efficiency of cooling systems but also reduces the need for costly and environmentally harmful chemical treatments.

In a statement, Filfab Corporation (SMD) said, “The successful deployment of Hydropath’s anti-fouling systems across Ahmedabad’s metro stations is a significant milestone, marking a brighter, more sustainable future for India’s public transportation.”

About Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2 project:-

Recently, Siemens consortium has received orders from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRCL) for advanced rail electrification technologies such as advanced power supply, and distribution systems to Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2 projects. The 28.254 km long Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2 project will have 23 stations. It will have two corridors – (a) Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir, and (b) GNLU to GIFT City.

