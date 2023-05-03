Gaurikund via ropeway! 9.7 km journey to be covered in 28 minutes – All details of ‘Parvatmala Pariyojana’ here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is working to develop ropeway projects across the country. The projects under “Parvatmala Pariyojana” will boost the connectivity of the hilly areas with the plains. It will also boost the tourism of the region.

The government has planned to develop more than 250 projects with a Ropeway length of over 1,200-km in five years under this scheme. In this context, the ropeway project between Gaurikund and Kedarnath deserves special mention.

Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project:-

The Gaurikund-Kedarnath project will be developed as one of the longest ropeways in the world. The 9.7 km long ropeway project will connect Uttarakhand‘s Gaurikund to Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag district. On completion, this ropeway project will reduce the travel time between the two places to 28 minutes. Presently, it takes around 6-7 hrs to complete the journey between the two places.

The ropeway will be built at an altitude of 3,583 m above sea level. The technology of Tri-cable Detachable Gondola (3S) will be used to connect Gaurikund with Kedarnath Dham. A total of 3,600 passengers can travel in an hour per direction.

Significance of Gaurikund to Kedarnath ropeway projects:-

The ropeway is an environmentally friendly mode of transport that will provide a safe, secure, and stable mode of transport. This major infrastructure development will give a boost to religious tourism. This will also give a fillip to the economic development in the region. The project will also lead to creation of multiple employment opportunities as well.

Few other ropeway projects in India to be develop:-

Varanasi Cantt. to Godowalia Chowk

Govind Ghat – Ghangaria – Hemkund Sahib

Railway Station to Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain

Phool Bagh Square to Gwalior Fort

Nature’s Park (Mohal) to Bijli Mahadev Temple, Kullu

Ransoo Bus Stand to Shivkhori Cave

Dhosi Hill, Narnaul

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has mandated National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), 100% owned SPV of NHAI, for implementation of ropeways in the country.