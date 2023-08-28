G20 Summit preparations in full swing! Delhi’s aesthetic transformation and infrastructure upgrades on display – Check details here

The national capital is all set to host the G20 summit and welcome international dignitaries next month. Delhi is undergoing an aesthetic upgrade that will keep the national capital clean and green forever.

The national capital is set to facilitate a series of eight significant G20 gatherings. The sequence commenced with the assembly of G20 foreign ministers on March 1, followed by various events leading up to the summit of government and state leaders on September 9 and 10.

As part of preparations ahead of the G20 Summit in the Capital, the Centre and Delhi government are working to improve the roads of Delhi to provide a better commuting experience to international dignitaries. Moreover, infrastructure is being updated to improve the appearance of the city ahead of the summit.

Makeover of roads near Pragati Maidan

Additionally, the Delhi government gave a makeover to a 5.8-km stretch around Pragati Maidan where the G20 summit will be held in September 2023. For the beautification and strengthening of Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg and Ring Road around the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex, a project worth Rs 17.5 crore was sanctioned.

Revamped ITPO Complex

The IECC (Integrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre) has been built as a modern complex as part of the Pragati Maidan redevelopment project and will host the leaders of G20 nations as India is set to host the G20 summit in Delhi.

With a campus area of about 123 acres, the project for this state-of-the-art complex was completed at a total cost of Rs 2,254 crore and has a a seating capacity of 7,000. It also has got a magnificent amphitheatre for performances, cultural shows and entertainment events which will have a seating capacity of 3,000.

NHAI beautifies Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport stretch

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) also completed a beautification project on Dhaula Kuan and IGI Airport stretch. The project for this 8-km stretch has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 22 crore.

The beautified stretch has an array of sculptures and fountains, coupled with lush greenery. The authorities have installed thirty jet fountains between Dhaula Kuan roundabout and the NHAI wall.

Supreme Court Metro station gets pedestrian plaza

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has developed a pedestrian plaza at the Supreme Court Metro station. This station is the nearest one to the Bharat Mandapam complex in Pragati Maidan which will serve as the main venue for the G20 Summit.

The plaza has seating facilities while aesthetic landscaping has been done to enhance the beauty of the area. The lighting in the area is also being augmented to enhance the plaza’s night-time look.

Metro station makeovers

On top of this, DMRC has also undertaken a makeover of several Metro stations ahead of the G20 Summit. The stations that underwent facade beautification and a fresh coat of paint on structures, pillars and boundary walls are – Indraprastha, Mandi House, Laxmi Nagar, Nirman Vihar, Preet Vihar, Akshardham, Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat.

The metro officials also informed that as many as 130 Metro pillars on the Airport Express Line have also been decorated with artwork of flora and fauna. These metro pillars will primarily fall on the delegates’ main route. The officials have also made arrangements for illuminating 16 Metro pillars and viaducts over the Dhaula Kuan crossing.

Two vital road projects delayed

There are two major connectivity enhancement projects currently underway in Delhi which was aimed at easing commute to the venue of the G-20 Summit, however, owing to unprecedented downpour both of these projects were delayed which could adversely affect the Ring Road stretch, and in turn travel for foreign delegates.

These projects consist of a three-lane half flyover at Sarai Kale Khan T-junction and an underpass at Bhairon Marg. The international dignitaries are expected to take these two routes while traveling to key destinations such as India Gate, Raj Ghat, and ITO.

Among the prominent occasions scheduled in the national capital are the Parliament-20 summit on June 5 and 6, the 4th Sherpa Meeting spanning September 3 to 6, the 4th Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting on September 5 and 6, a combined session of Sherpas and Finance Deputies on September 6, a joint meeting of Finance and Energy Deputies on September 7, and a combined assembly of Finance and Energy Ministers on September 8.