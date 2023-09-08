G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam: From culture corridor to digital India, unique experiences await visitors at the venue

Bharat Mandapam is preparing to offer an array of distinct encounters for visitors during the G20 Summit. These exhibitions will unveil India’s technological achievements and creative innovations, promising visitors a wealth of unique experiences.

Exploring the ‘Culture Corridor’

Within Bharat Mandapam, the epicenter of the G20 Summit, an extraordinary international endeavour known as the ‘Culture Corridor – G20 Digital Museum’ is set to captivate attendees. This remarkable corridor will honour the shared heritage of G20 member nations and invitee countries, showcasing iconic cultural artifacts and heritage from these diverse regions.

This cultural corridor acts as a potent platform, fostering understanding, inclusivity, and shared identity by celebrating a multitude of cultural expressions and promoting knowledge sharing.

The Fascinating Digital India Experience Zone

In Halls 4 and 14, the Digital India Experience Zone will immerse visitors in India’s technological prowess firsthand. This immersive zone will provide deep insights into pivotal Digital India initiatives, including Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UPI, eSanjeevani, DIKSHA, Bhashini, ONDC, and the innovative Ask GITA—an amalgamation of Bhagavad Gita’s ancient wisdom and cutting-edge AI technology.

The zone will also showcase other government initiatives like MyGov, CoWIN, UMANG, JanDhan, eNAM, GSTN, FastTag, and more.

Revolutionary Financial Technologies at RBI’s Innovation Pavilion

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is gearing up to unveil groundbreaking financial technologies at the G20 Summit, showcasing their potential to reshape the financial landscape. These offerings encompass Central Bank Digital Currency, frictionless credit via a public tech platform, and unique payment systems like UPI One World, Rupay on the GO, and Cross Border bill payments.

Embarking on a Payment System Journey

Foreign travellers arriving in India will have access to UPI One World, a tailor-made UPI variant designed for individuals without Indian bank accounts. Delegates will be greeted with preloaded wallets containing Rs 2000 for their convenient and secure transactions during their stay.

Discovering the Riches of the Crafts Bazaar

Hall No. 3 at Bharat Mandapam will host the vibrant ‘Crafts Bazaar,’ showcasing a wide array of handicraft products from across India. With a focus on One District One Product and GI-tagged items, this bazaar offers delegates a unique opportunity to acquire locally sourced treasures. Approximately 30 states and UTs, along with central agencies like the Khadi Village and Industries Commission and TRIFED, will participate, complemented by live demonstrations by master craftsmen.

Fostering International Legal Collaboration

During an official visit to Singapore, Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud, also the chairperson of the National Judicial Academy, and Chief Justice of Singapore Mr. Sundaresh Menon oversaw the signing of an MoU between the National Judicial Academy of India and the Singapore Judicial College of the Supreme Court of Singapore. This MoU seeks to advance cooperation in judicial education and research, strengthening international legal collaboration.