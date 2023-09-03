G20 summit 2023: What is so special about the grand host Bharat Mandapam?

Bharat Mandapam: In the bustling heart of the capital city, New Delhi, a colossal marvel is set to take center stage – the Bharat Mandapam. Beyond being a prestigious host to the G20 Leaders’ Summit in 2023, this international exhibition cum convention center promises to be a game-changer for the city and its citizens. Let’s delve into the captivating world of Bharat Mandapam, exploring its costs, features, and intriguing characteristics.

The Magnificent Campus: Area and Cost

Nestled across a sprawling 123-acre campus, the Bharat Mandapam stands as a testament to modern architectural grandeur. This ambitious project boasts 12 expansive exhibition halls, designed to showcase the world’s finest offerings. But that’s just the beginning. At the heart of Bharat Mandapam lies a state-of-the-art convention center, a versatile space that can gracefully accommodate 7,000 individuals! Adjacent to it, a beautifully landscaped public plaza unfolds, complete with an artificial lake that sprawls across 1.5 acres.

This monumental project comes at a price tag of approximately Rs 2700 crore, a testament to India’s commitment to showcasing and promoting itself as a global business powerhouse. It’s safe to say that Bharat Mandapam isn’t just a venue; it’s a declaration of intent.

The Public Plaza: A Recreational Haven

One of the most exciting features of Bharat Mandapam is its eight-acre public plaza. This vibrant space, adorned with musical fountains and a tantalizing food court, will be open to the public as a ticketed recreation zone. It addresses a long-standing need that the previous Pragati Maidan complex failed to provide. Sanjay Singh, the visionary architect behind this project, emphasizes the aim to transform the visitor experience, offering not just exhibitions but an entire leisure ecosystem.

The Convention Center: Designed for Global Excellence

The convention center within Bharat Mandapam is more than just a gathering space; it’s a masterpiece of design and functionality. Engineered to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, and conferences, it leaves no stone unturned. It comes equipped with multiple meeting rooms, inviting lounges, an impressive auditorium, a charming amphitheater, and a fully-equipped business center.

The center is colossal in its capacity, capable of accommodating 13,500 attendees across its various meeting halls, reported PTI. It even provides for the simulcast of events taking place in different parts of the building in every hall, ensuring that no attendee misses out on any part of the action.

Collaborative Brilliance: Who are the designers?

The creation of Bharat Mandapam is a testament to international collaboration. The project was meticulously designed by Arcop in association with Aedas, Singapore, bringing together a wealth of expertise to craft this architectural gem, as per a PTI report.

Revolutionizing the Visitor Experience

Sanjay Singh, the visionary behind the project, spoke to PTI and reflected on the transformation of the old Pragati Maidan complex. The days of attendees navigating through rain and sun on open roads are gone. Now, a 40-foot wide glass canopy connects the halls, offering shelter and comfort. Adjacent to it, cozy tea and coffee shops provide spaces to relax and network.

Seamless Pathway to IECC

The journey to the International Exhibition and Convention Centre (IECC) is impressive. Various underpasses connect to the 40-acre basement parking lot, accommodating over 5,000 cars and 60 buses. The entrance plaza, spanning 100,000 square feet and air-conditioned, welcomes visitors, providing a seamless experience for ticketing and security checks.

Enhancing Public Space

While the project necessitated the demolition of a substantial portion of the old exhibition space, it more than compensated for it. With an addition of approximately 16 lakh square feet of exhibition space – a remarkable eight times the area that was demolished – Bharat Mandapam is a testament to progress and development. Singh told PTI that the design carefully integrates with the social fabric of the city, ensuring that people can enjoy public spaces securely.

A Venue for the Masses

As the excitement builds towards the G20 Summit in 2023, Bharat Mandapam remains dedicated to its roots. After September, this incredible convention center will open its doors to public programs, promising to be a hub of cultural and intellectual exchange, enhancing the lives of New Delhi’s citizens in more ways than one.

Intriguing, ambitious, and transformative, Bharat Mandapam is not just a venue; it’s a symbol of India’s readiness to welcome the world. With its blend of architectural brilliance and visionary leadership, it’s poised to create a lasting legacy that will resonate far beyond the G20 Summit of 2023.