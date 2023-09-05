scorecardresearch
G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Police reverses decision to close specific Metro stations and gates – All you need to know

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Surender Singh Yadav has said that while there would be traffic restrictions in place, the public is encouraged to use metro services.

Written by FE Online
Delhi Metro, G20 summit 2023,
All stations would be operational, with the exception of the Supreme Court metro station, which would depend on security requirements. (Image: PTI)

The Delhi Police has reversed its previous directive, withdrawing the request to close specific metro stations and gates in preparation for the upcoming G20 summit in the city.

“The request letter for the closure of gates of 39 Metro Stations which was made vide this office letter…dated 02.09.2023 is hereby withdrawn administrative grounds,” the order said, reported The Indian Express.

What did the previous order say?

The earlier order, issued by DCP Metro G Ram Gopal Naik to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday, had proposed the complete closure of metro stations such as RK Puram, Sadar Bazar Cantt, IIT, Munirka, and Bhikaji Cama Place during the period of September 8-10 coinciding with the summit. Additionally, it recommended closing gates at various other stations, including Khan Market, Lajpat Nagar, Kailash Colony, Jangpura, Ashram, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, R K Puram, IIT, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Sadar Bazaar Cantt, Palam, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Mandi House, ITO, and Delhi Gate.

Delhi Metro stations and gate closure order rescinded

However, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Surender Singh Yadav announced on Monday that the closure order had been rescinded. He mentioned that while there would be traffic restrictions in place, the public is encouraged to use metro services. All stations would be operational, with the exception of the Supreme Court metro station, which would depend on security requirements.

Yadav stated that although there will be restrictions on traffic movement, the Delhi Police is still encouraging people to use metro services. He said that all metro stations will operate except the Supreme Court metro station. Certain gates at sensitive areas could be temporarily closed, but this will be subject to security restrictions and will last for only 10-15 minutes. Otherwise, operations will continue smoothly. 

