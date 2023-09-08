G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro advises passengers to use ‘DMRC Travel’ App for instant booking – Know its significance, payment options and features

In view of the G-20 Summit being held in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has advised the passengers to use ‘DMRC Travel’ App for instant booking of QR tickets to travel in Metro. The move aims at eliminating the need to visit ticket counters or stand in queue, thus saving a lot of time.

The two-day Summit will begin tomorrow at Bharat Mandapam near Pragati Maidan. The nearest metro station to the venue is Supreme Court station. The station will remain closed for two consecutive days i.e. September 9th and 10th, 2023.

What is the ‘DMRC Travel’ App?

For more convenient and hassle free mobile QR tickets for travelling across its corridor, the Delhi Metro has launched a dedicated mobile app for its passengers with the name ‘DMRC Travel’. It was launched on June 30, 2023 by Dr Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC.

Significance of ‘DMRC Travel’ App:-

Also Read Delhi Metro latest update: DMRC beautifies Supreme Court station ahead of the G20 Summit

The passengers can purchase tickets directly from their smartphones with this new mobile application. The introduction of this new mode will eliminate the need to go to ticket counters/vending machines or stand in queues.

Payment methods supported on ‘DMRC Travel’ App:-

The Delhi Metro’s ‘DMRC Travel’ App supports many payment options such as UPI, Credit Card, Debit Card and Wallets. The users can select their payment option and easily complete the transaction within a second.Features of ‘DMRC Travel’ App:-

This mobile application has many features such as travel planner, station information, smart card recharge, and fare calculator. The commuter can also get the info related to route i.e. from origin to destination including interchange stations. The commuter can also view transaction history, rebook tickets for the same origin-destination and return journey.