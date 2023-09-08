scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro advises passengers to use ‘DMRC Travel’ App for instant booking – Know its significance, payment options and features

The move aims at eliminating the need to visit ticket counters or stand in queue, thus saving a lot of time.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
G20 Summit, G20 Summit 2023, G20 Summit 2023 date, G20 Summit delhi, G20 Summit countries, G20 Summit delhi metro, delhi metro on G20 Summit, delhi metro timings, delhi metro route map, delhi metro rail corporation, delhi metro ticket app, delhi metro card rechage, delhi metro card balance check, delhi metro latest news, dmrc, delhi metro g20, delhi metro g20 closed, delhi metro g20 guidelines, delhi metro g20 restrictions, delhi metro g20 advisory, delhi metro g20 summit, delhi metro g20 timings, delhi metro g20 logo, delhi metro g20 biggest line, dmrc travel, dmrc travel app, dmrc travel app download, dmrc travel app apk, dmrc travel mobile app, dmrc travel ticket, dmrc travel map, dmrc travel app link, dmrc travel app link download, dmrc travel card,
It was launched on June 30, 2023 by Dr Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC.

In view of the G-20 Summit being held in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has advised the passengers to use ‘DMRC Travel’ App for instant booking of QR tickets to travel in Metro. The move aims at eliminating the need to visit ticket counters or stand in queue, thus saving a lot of time.

The two-day Summit will begin tomorrow at Bharat Mandapam near Pragati Maidan. The nearest metro station to the venue is Supreme Court station. The station will remain closed for two consecutive days i.e. September 9th and 10th, 2023.

Also Read

What is the ‘DMRC Travel’ App?

For more convenient and hassle free mobile QR tickets for travelling across its corridor, the Delhi Metro has launched a dedicated mobile app for its passengers with the name ‘DMRC Travel’. It was launched on June 30, 2023 by Dr Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC.

Also Read

Significance of ‘DMRC Travel’ App:-

Also Read

The passengers can purchase tickets directly from their smartphones with this new mobile application. The introduction of this new mode will eliminate the need to go to ticket counters/vending machines or stand in queues.

Payment methods supported on ‘DMRC Travel’ App:-

The Delhi Metro’s ‘DMRC Travel’ App supports many payment options such as UPI, Credit Card, Debit Card and Wallets. The users can select their payment option and easily complete the transaction within a second.Features of ‘DMRC Travel’ App:-

This mobile application has many features such as travel planner, station information, smart card recharge, and fare calculator. The commuter can also get the info related to route i.e. from origin to destination including interchange stations. The commuter can also view transaction history, rebook tickets for the same origin-destination and return journey.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 07:48 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS