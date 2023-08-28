G20 Summit 2023: Delhi gets green makeover! 6.75 lakh pots of flowering plants, foliage to adorn roads and venues

The Centre as well as the Delhi government are working round-the-clock for the preparations of G20 Summit which is scheduled to take place in the national capital next week. With less than two weeks to go, streets across the Capital have been adorned with flowering pots and foliage. Nearly 6.75 lakh pots of flowering plants and foliage were brought to Delhi to adorn designated roads and venues for the G20 Summit.

The designated venues which are going to be beautified for the high-profile delegations to arrive are – Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport Road, Mandi House, Akbar Road roundabout, Delhi Gate, Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Palam Technical Area, India Gate C-Hexagon, Rajghat and the ITPO.

G20 Summit preparatory meeting

The development was followed by a preparatory meeting which was headed by Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena. Following the meeting Saxena issued directions to identify agencies who would undertake this drive. According to the officials, as soon as the agencies were finalised, they were tasked with procuring a specific number of plants or pots, preferably from their own nurseries.

Also Read Countdown to G20 Leaders Summit: Unveiling Key Details and Insights

“This resulted in a seamless coordination between five departments or agencies undertaking the procurement and placement of these potted plants with the LG personally monitoring the progress of work and inspecting different corridors in the last couple of months,” an official said.

The official also informed that while the forest department and the Delhi Parks and Garden Society placed 3.75 lakh plants (1.25 lakh foliage and 2.5 lakh flowering), the PWD placed 50,000 (35,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering), the DDA one lakh (85,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering), the NDMC one lakh and the MCD 50,000 pots.

While 4.05 lakh potted foliage have already been placed along the 61 roads, the remaining potted flowering plants will be put up in the first week of September so that the plants are in full bloom during the duration of the G20 Summit, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)