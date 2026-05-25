If you’ve been eagerly waiting for the Surat Metro to begin operations but wondering how you’ll cover the last stretch of your journey after stepping out of a station, there’s good news. The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) is planning to roll out a multi-modal transport system across 21 metro stations on both corridors of the Surat Metro network, aiming to make last-mile connectivity smoother and more convenient for daily commuters.

Under this plan, commuters will be able to easily switch between different modes of transport, such as buses, auto-rickshaws, and e-rickshaws, which will be readily available outside metro stations. This integration is expected to significantly improve last-mile connectivity and make daily travel more convenient, seamless, and affordable.

To initiate this project, GMRC has already floated tenders for the construction of these multi-modal integration systems at the identified metro stations.

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21 Metro Stations to be covered — Full list Here

This new multi-modal transport system will be developed at 21 stations of Surat Metro Phase-I. It includes 4 stations on Corridor 1 (Sarthana–Dream City) and 17 stations on Corridor 2 (Bhesan–Saroli).

Corridor 1 stations include Sarthana, Nature Park, Varachha Chopati Garden, and Shree Swaminarayan Mandir. Corridor 2 stations include Bhesan, Botanical Garden, Adajan Gam, Athwa Chaupati, Udhana Darwaja, Kamela Darwaja, Model Town, Magob, and Saroli, among others.

Surat Metro Rail Project Corridor’s – Length, stations

The Surat Metro Rail Project is designed to significantly improve urban mobility in the city.The project consists of two metro corridors with a combined network of 40.35 km, including both elevated and underground sections. The network will include a total of 38 stations and two depots located at Dream City and Bhesan.

Corridor Route Length Total No. of Stations Line 1 Sarthana-Dream City 22 km 21 Stations Line 2 Bhesan – Saroli 18.7 km 18 Stations

How will the Surat Metro make daily travel easier?

For people who travel daily, the Surat Metro Rail Project will make commuting much easier. It will provide a faster, more reliable, and more comfortable way to travel across the city compared to road transport. People will be able to avoid heavy traffic and long delays, especially during peak hours.

The metro will also connect important residential, commercial, and industrial areas, helping commuters reach their destinations more quickly and conveniently. It will reduce the need to use private vehicles and crowded buses, making everyday travel smoother, more predictable, and less tiring.