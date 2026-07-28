The Namo Bharat network in Delhi-NCR is set for a fresh expansion – with four new regional rapid transit corridors moving forward at the project report stage. Eight corridors are expected to become operational within the next few years.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said the NCRTC has submitted Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the Delhi-Karnal, Delhi-Bawal, Bawal-Behror and Ghaziabad-Noida International Airport corridors.

Currently, the 82.15-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS corridor is the only fully operational corridor in the network.

8 RRTS Corridors planned for Delhi-NCR

Tokhan Sahu said that the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB), under its Functional Plan on Transport for NCR-2032, has identified eight RRTS corridors to improve connectivity between Delhi and major towns across the region.

The eight identified corridors are:

Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut

Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat

Delhi-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh-Palwal

Delhi-Bahadurgarh-Rohtak

Delhi-Shahdara-Baraut

Ghaziabad-Khurja

Ghaziabad-Hapur

These corridors are planned as a semi-high-speed rail-based commuter network to improve regional connectivity and make travel between Delhi and nearby towns faster and easier.

Delhi-Karnal Corridor: Route and travel time

The proposed Delhi-Panipat-Karnal corridor is planned to connect several important urban and industrial locations in Haryana. The route is expected to serve Education City at Kundli in Sonipat, Barhi Industrial Area, Panipat city, the IOCL refinery, and Karnal.

The corridor aims to reduce travel time between Delhi and Karnal from around 180 minutes to about 90 minutes.

Delhi-Gurugram-Bawal Corridor: Key details

The proposed Delhi-Gurugram-Bawal corridor will connect Delhi with major urban and industrial areas in Haryana, including Gurugram, Manesar, the Manesar-Bawal Investment Region (MBIR) and Bawal.

The corridor is also planned to connect Delhi Airport with the Namo Bharat network, giving the regional rail system a stronger link with the capital’s air connectivity.

Travel time between Delhi and Bawal is expected to come down from around 180 minutes to about 67 minutes, including stoppages at intermediate stations.

Ghaziabad-Noida International Airport connection

Another proposed corridor will connect Ghaziabad with Noida International Airport. The planned link is expected to strengthen connectivity between the existing Namo Bharat network and the airport in Jewar, providing a regional transit connection for passengers travelling between Ghaziabad, Noida and the airport.

The Bawal-Behror corridor is the fourth project for which NCRTC has submitted a DPR.

India’s first Namo Bharat Corridor- Everything you need to know

The 82.15-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor remains the only operational RRTS corridor in Delhi-NCR.

The project was sanctioned by the Central Government in March 2019 and became India’s first operational Namo Bharat regional rapid transit corridor.

The corridor has 16 stations, covering the route from Delhi through Ghaziabad to Meerut: Jangpura, Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram.