Residents of Chennai who have long been waiting for better connectivity between the western suburbs and central areas may soon get relief. The Vadapalani–Poonamallee metro stretch, part of Chennai Metro Phase 2, is expected to be inaugurated in July.

The update comes from an X post shared by Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Governor of Telangana. She wrote that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the corridor in July. The project is seen as a major boost to public transport in the city.

A key benefit of this metro line is the major reduction in travel time. At present, the journey between Poonamallee and Vadapalani takes around 90 minutes or more due to heavy traffic.

Once the metro line becomes operational, the travel time is expected to come down to about 30 minutes, offering much-needed relief to daily commuters.

A major boost to Chennai's public transport and connectivity!

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi is set to inaugurate the 14.6 km Vadapalani–Poonamallee Metro stretch in July, significantly reducing travel time and enhancing seamless connectivity for lakhs of commuters.

Another… pic.twitter.com/l8kRx3penp — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisai4BJP) June 22, 2026

Vadapalani–Poonamallee metro stretch: Route, Length, Stations

The Vadapalani–Poonamallee metro stretch is part of Chennai Metro Phase 2’s Corridor 4, which runs from Light House to Poonamallee Bypass.

The Vadapalani–Poonamallee section covers about 14.6 km and is designed to improve connectivity between the western suburbs and key parts of Chennai.

Route and Stations

The corridor passes through several important residential and commercial areas. The key stations along or near this stretch include Poonamallee Bypass, Poonamallee, Kattupakkam, Iyyappanthangal, Porur, Alapakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alwarthirunagar, Saligramam, Vadapalani, Kodambakkam, Nandanam, Alwarpet, Thirumayilai, and Light House.

Easy connectivity across Chennai through metro link-up

The new metro line will also connect smoothly with the existing metro network at Vadapalani (Green Line) , allowing commuters to easily travel towards Chennai Central, St Thomas Mount, and other important parts of the city.

This integration is expected to reduce dependence on road transport and help ease traffic congestion in western Chennai.

PM Modi to inaugurate multiple railway projects

As per The New Indian Express reports, the Prime Minister is also expected to inaugurate multiple railway projects across Tamil Nadu during his visit.

Additionally, he may also lay the foundation stones for new projects under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).