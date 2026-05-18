The first look of India’s upcoming bullet train for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai corridor has been unveiled at the Ministry of Railways in New Delhi.

According to news agency ANI, an image of the high-speed train has been displayed at Gate No. 4 of the Railways Ministry building.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor is scheduled to be launched on August 15, 2027. Once operational, the bullet train is expected to significantly reduce travel time between the two cities.

A picture of the country's first proposed bullet train has been displayed at the Ministry of Railways. The picture has been installed at Gate Number 4: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/LcbwMstDuw — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train: Proposed route

In February, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha that the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project would pass through Maharashtra, Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The route will have 12 stations — Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

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Foundation work has been completed at eight stations in Gujarat — Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. Construction work is currently under way at Thane, Virar and Boisar in Maharashtra, while excavation work at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station is nearing completion.

Seventeen river bridges have already been completed, while work on four major bridges — Narmada, Mahi, Tapti and Sabarmati — is at an advanced stage in Gujarat. Construction is also progressing on four river bridges in Maharashtra. At BKC, excavation work is around 91% complete, and construction has begun on the under-sea tunnel section, with 4.8 km between Ghansoli and Shilphata already completed.

Strengthening indigenous high-speed rail capabilities

According to Indian Railways, the project is expected to strengthen indigenous high-speed rail capabilities under the Make in India initiative. Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, and BEML Limited are jointly developing train sets with a design speed of 280 kmph.

As per Vaishnaw’s written reply in the Lok Sabha, the entire 1,389.5 hectares of land required for the MAHSR project has been acquired.

He said the acquisition process was carried out in line with applicable laws, and affected persons were compensated under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, along with relevant state policies. Rehabilitation and resettlement measures, including additional benefits and solatium, were implemented in coordination with the two state governments.

Vaishnaw also said the MAHSR corridor has been designed for high-frequency operations with substantial passenger-carrying capacity, while ticket prices are proposed to remain competitive with existing rail and air travel options.

For passenger safety, the corridor has been developed with support from Japanese Railways, while being customised to suit Indian requirements and climatic conditions.