India’s logistics landscape is on the cusp of a significant upgrade with the development of Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra, a landmark project expected to rank among the country’s largest port developments.

Located near Dahanu in the Palghar district, the greenfield deep-draft port is being constructed on reclaimed sea land, offering strategic access to deeper waters capable of accommodating larger vessels. This modern facility is designed to ease congestion at existing ports, boost cargo handling capacity, and strengthen India’s position in global maritime trade.

The project is being developed by Vadhvan Port Project Limited (VPPL), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) jointly promoted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB). This collaborative model combines JNPA’s operational expertise with state-level support, ensuring efficient execution and long-term sustainability.

Once operational, Vadhvan Port is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing supply chain efficiency, reducing logistics costs, and supporting the government’s vision of making India a global manufacturing and export hub. By addressing critical infrastructure gaps on the western coast, the port will not only handle rising trade volumes but also generate substantial economic activity and employment opportunities in the region.

Image Source: Vadhavan Port Project Limited (VPPL)

The idea behind Vadhvan Port

Developing Vadhvan Port had been under discussion for several years. In June 2024, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, finally approved the project.

Speaking to Financial Express Digital (financialexpress.com), Gaurav Dayal, Chairman and Managing Director of VPPL, shared his views on the project. “The Vadhvan Port will significantly lower logistics costs, improve turnaround time, and enhance India’s global trade competitiveness. It will be a 100% green port from its inception. The project will drive regional and national economic growth by creating opportunities in logistics, warehousing, and allied sectors,” he said.

Vadhvan Port: Cost, Capacity, Design, and Infrastructure

The Vadhvan Port will have a total planned capacity of about 298 million metric tons per year, including around 24.5 million TEUs ( Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) of container handling capacity. The port will be constructed by reclaiming 1,448 hectares of land, located approximately 5 to 6 kilometres offshore.

The project is expected to cost around Rs.76,220 crore and will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The port will include:

● 9 container terminals (each 1000 metres long)

● 4 multipurpose berths

● 4 liquid cargo berths

● 1 Ro-Ro berth

● 1 Coast Guard berth

What’s the deep-Sea advantage?

The Chairman of VPPL told Financial Express Digital (financialexpress.com) that the proposed port site will offer a natural draft of 18 to 20 meters, making it highly suitable for a deep-sea port. With a depth of around 20 meters, Vadhvan Port will be capable of accommodating the world’s largest container vessels.

Vadhvan Port Construction in Two Phases

Gaurav Dayal further said that the construction of Vadhvan Port will be carried out in two phases. The first phase is expected to be completed by 2030, with an initial capacity of around 15 million TEUs. The second phase is planned for completion by 2034, after which the total capacity will increase to about 24.5 million TEUs. He also expressed confidence that the project will meet the planned timelines.

Image Source: Vadhavan Port Project Limited (VPPL)

Road, Rail, and Freight Links

The government is planning to develop Vadhvan Port into a major transport and trade hub with strong connectivity through roads, railways, airports, coastal shipping, inland waterways, dedicated freight corridors, and high-speed rail networks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the 51st PRAGATI meeting held on May 27 that the project should help create a smooth and efficient logistics network for the country.

Sharing a similar view, Kushal Kumar Singh, Partner at Deloitte India, shared his views with Financial Express Digital (financialexpress.com) on this project and said, “Vadhvan port will add significant cargo handling capacity on the west coast. However, there needs to be strong logistical linkages connecting the hinterland to the Port, without which exports can not reach the port, and imports will not be effectively evacuated. While the linkages to JNPT are already there, connectivity of Vadhvan port is being looked at independently along with the strengthening of the existing linkages given the significant boost in the volumes expected once the port operations start.”

An eight-lane expressway from the port for better connectivity

To enhance road connectivity from the port, NHAI has already planned an eight-lane expressway from Vadhvan Port to Tawa on NH-48 in Maharashtra. The proposed alignment will connect the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway (NE-4) and NH-48, helping smooth movement between the project site and major regions.

Expressway’s key features include:

● 32.18 km long access-controlled expressway

● 800-metre twin-tube tunnel

● Two major bridges and several smaller bridges

● Flyovers, underpasses, and culverts for smooth traffic flow

The tender has already been awarded to a joint venture between M/S J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. and M/S Shinde Developers Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 2,360 crore under the EPC mode for the expressway.

Image Source: Vadhavan Port Project Limited (VPPL)

Future rail link to the Vadhvan port site

The Vadhvan project is also expected to be connected to the Mumbai–Delhi Western Railway line in the future, which is located about 12 km from the site. The area has flat terrain and no major natural obstacles, making it suitable for developing a rail link.

Once built, this rail connection will help ensure smooth and fast movement of goods to and from the site. It will also improve access to the national railway network and strengthen overall connectivity.

New opportunities to get unlocked

The development of Vadhvan Port is expected to unlock significant business opportunities across the logistics and maritime value chain.

The Chairman of VPPL stated that we are looking at potential investments in container handling, warehousing, inland connectivity, value-added services, and more. Multiple MoUs have already been signed for various development works of the port.

The project also opens avenues for Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in terminal operations, cargo handling, and infrastructure development, contributing to regional economic growth.

Big boost for Trade, Jobs, and Global Connectivity

Once completed, Vadhvan Port is expected to significantly boost India’s trade, employment, and global shipping connectivity, including routes under the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

Gaurav Dayal commented on this and said that the port will create employment opportunities, improve infrastructure, attract investment, strengthen trade, and support overall regional economic development, benefiting local communities and the wider public.