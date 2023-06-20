Exclusive | NUPPL to establish around 792 megawatt solar plants in Uttar Pradesh, says CEO Santosh CS

NUPPL (Neyveli Uttar Pradesh power Limited) is a joint venture of Neyveli Lignite Corporation of India Limited (GoI enterprise) and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (Govt of UP) and setting up a coal-based supercritical thermal power plant with a capacity of 1980 MW at Kanpur Nagar’s Ghatampur tehsil with 51:49 equity participation.

In an exclusive interview with Anish Mondal of Financial Express Online, Santosh CS, chief Executive Officer (CEO), NUPPL talks about the newest technologies, green energy and future plans.

1) What are the friendly technologies NUPPL has adopted for power generation?

In NUPPL, supercritical technology is being used which is offering us higher efficiency of 42 percent (approx), whereas the normal subcritical units efficiency is around 38 percent.

In this technology, we are operating the plant at very high temperature & pressure. Apart from these, we are using various other technologies such as: Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) etc. for controlling environmental pollution.

Santosh CS, chief Executive Officer (CEO), NUPPL

2) As this is a joint venture, UP particularly has not a very good track record in power generation and power distribution. Here, theft of electricity is one of the big problems. So, what is your opinion on this?

Our primary responsibility is power generation which is intended to meet the rising demand. And then passing it to two of our clients – 75 per cent to UPPCL and the rest 25 per cent to Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL). Nowadays, the UP government is taking so many steps, such as – installation of smart energy meters which will bring down the losses.

3) NUPPL is a coal-based thermal power plant. What are you doing with green energy? Are you working on it? Pls elaborate

As per the notification, which has been issued by the Ministry of Power in March’ 2023, the generating company establishing a coal/lignite-based thermal generation station and having the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the project on or after April 01, 2023, are also required to establish renewable energy generating capacity in certain proportion of a coal/lignite-based thermal generating station capacity.

So, NUPPL is planning to establish around 792 megawatt solar plants in Uttar Pradesh. We have already placed the request for land requirement to the concerned ministry. We have also commissioned 100 KW roof top solar plants to meet the requirements of NUPPL’s office infrastructure and plant premises.

4) What are the safety measures NUPPL has adopted so far?

We have achieved 19.1 million safe man-hours without any Loss Time Injury (LTI). There have been no major accidents in our plant so far. We have been awarded main package works to only OHSAS certified agencies. Apart from this, we are giving training to all the workers, who are joining and initially after induction.

Stringent protocols are in place for the safe handling, storage and disposal of hazardous material. In addition to this, tool-box talks are conducted before start of work. First aid center is being operated round-the-clock.

5) What new techniques have you developed that help in less coal consumption and give us more power generation?

As I said earlier, we are using the supercritical technology where our plant is operated at higher pressure & temperature i.e. for main steam around 255 kg/cm^2, & 568 degree Celsius and HRH temperature as 595 degree Celsius, which is above sub-critical/500 MW coal based thermal power plant thereby increasing the plant efficiency and reducing the coal consumption by around 10 per cent.

6) Apart from UP and Assam, any plan to supply power to other parts of the country?

As of now, no such plans are there.

7) Did you face any trouble in land acquisition?

Initially, certain delays happened in land acquisition work but same had been resolved with the help of our government and local district administration. Now, construction works are progressing in full swing in all areas of land which is under NUPPL possession.

8) Earlier ACs are less, nowadays they are more.. you are producing. But what about the power infra? Do you want to say something about that?

You have to conserve the energy, so we have to use the LED bulbs as a five star rated ACs. So that energy consumption will be less and also green buildings can be opted so that the daylight can be utilized thereby saving energy.

9) What can be done to improve power infrastructure in india?

As per Hon’ble Prime Minister, Declaration during the COP 26 summit, 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity addition is planned in India and 50 per cent of its energy needs shall be met from renewable resources by 2030.

Since, 2021-22, the total power generation growth over previous years in the country is 7.96% & 8.87%. As per the reports, Govt. of India has fixed the electricity generation target for the year 2023-24 as 1750 BU . i.e. growth of around 7.2% over actual generation of for the previous year (2022-23).

In order to meet the rising demand of power in the country, additional thermal capacity is significant. Hence, NLCIL has plans to establish 4X800 MW of coal based thermal power plant in Talabira, Odisha and 2X660 MW lignite based thermal power plant in Neyveli, Tamilnadu, in phased manner.