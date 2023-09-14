scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Enhancing last-mile connectivity! MSRTC bus booking facility to be available on IRCTC website soon

Under this agreement, IRCTC will integrate the MSRTC bus ticketing link into its website and mobile applications.

Written by Shipra Parashar
MSRTC
MSRTC, known for ferrying over 60 lakh passengers daily across Maharashtra, operates a fleet of approximately 15,000 buses. (PTI)

In a significant boost to last-mile connectivity, travellers will soon be able to book tickets for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses on the website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

IRCTC, a public sector undertaking, and the Maharashtra government-owned MSRTC on Wednesday (September 13) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard here in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve.

Also Read

IRCTC to integrate MSRTC ticket booking into website and mobile apps

Under this agreement, IRCTC will integrate the MSRTC bus ticketing link into its website and mobile applications. 

Also Read

Seema Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC, described this collaboration as a “significant milestone in enhancing passenger experience” and simplifying travel arrangements by providing a one-stop solution. She highlighted that this integration would offer passengers the advantage of seamless access to last-mile connectivity via the IRCTC Bus Booking Portal, ensuring a smooth journey.

Also Read

Shekhar Channe, Vice Chairman, and Managing Director of MSRTC pointed out that more than 75 percent of travelers book railway journey tickets through the IRCTC’s ticketing portal. Now, travelers can plan both their rail and bus journeys in one place. MSRTC, known for ferrying over 60 lakh passengers daily across Maharashtra, operates a fleet of approximately 15,000 buses.

More Stories on
infrastructure
IRCTC

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 10:31 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS