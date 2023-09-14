Enhancing last-mile connectivity! MSRTC bus booking facility to be available on IRCTC website soon

In a significant boost to last-mile connectivity, travellers will soon be able to book tickets for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses on the website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

IRCTC, a public sector undertaking, and the Maharashtra government-owned MSRTC on Wednesday (September 13) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard here in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve.

IRCTC to integrate MSRTC ticket booking into website and mobile apps

Under this agreement, IRCTC will integrate the MSRTC bus ticketing link into its website and mobile applications.

Seema Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC, described this collaboration as a “significant milestone in enhancing passenger experience” and simplifying travel arrangements by providing a one-stop solution. She highlighted that this integration would offer passengers the advantage of seamless access to last-mile connectivity via the IRCTC Bus Booking Portal, ensuring a smooth journey.

Shekhar Channe, Vice Chairman, and Managing Director of MSRTC pointed out that more than 75 percent of travelers book railway journey tickets through the IRCTC’s ticketing portal. Now, travelers can plan both their rail and bus journeys in one place. MSRTC, known for ferrying over 60 lakh passengers daily across Maharashtra, operates a fleet of approximately 15,000 buses.