Goa is set to add a new attraction to its tourism landscape, with work moving ahead on Twin Tourist Observatory Towers at the Zuari Bridge. The project, which Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari stated was inspired by a visit to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, will combine elevated viewing facilities along with dining and cultural attractions.

Gadkari recently surveyed the Zuari Bridge site along with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and senior officials. In a post on X, he mentioned that the 13.20 km Zuari Bridge consists of two 125-metre-high Tourist Observatory Towers, a revolving restaurant and an art gallery.

Sawant, in a separate X post, described the Twin Observatory Towers as a “one-of -a-kind” project that is set to become a landmark of modern infrastructure and innovation.

Eiffel Tower visit inspired the idea

Explaining how the idea originated, Gadkari recalled seeing the Eiffel Tower during a visit to Paris.

“When I visited Paris in France and saw the Eiffel Tower, I had a feeling that something even better than the Eiffel Tower should be created in our country,” Gadkari mentioned, as per remarks shared in video message on X.

He said he personally took an interest in the design and expressed satisfaction that work was now underway. “I am very happy that work has now begun. “This has also been one of my dreams,” he stated.

Gadkari also asked for the project to be completed “as early as possible” and appealed to the Goa government to use technology to develop the viewing gallery as an attraction for tourists from around the world.

Inspected the Zuari Bridge site, an architectural marvel that is equipping Goa with world-class infrastructure, along with Goa Chief Minister Shri @DrPramodPSawant Ji and senior officials.



At 13.20 km, it is the country’s second-longest cable-stayed bridge and features two… pic.twitter.com/XOfmRVTC9o — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 9, 2026

What can tourists expect at Zuari Bridge?

As per Gadkari’s X post, the project will have two 125 metre high Tourist Observatory Towers, a revolving restaurant and an art gallery. In his video remarks, the minister also talked about capsule lifts, viewing facilities, restaurants and parking services at the site.

Sawant said visitors would be able to reach the upper level in around three minutes and enjoy views across Goa from the observatory.

“From the observatory tower at the top, they will be able to get views across Goa, Sawant stated.

‘Unique project in the country’

Underlining the scale of the development, Sawant mentioned that the two towers would stand parallel to each other on the pylons of the Zuari Bridge. “This will be a unique project in the country. There is no other project of this kind in India,” he said in his video remarks shared on X.

Sawant said the project has witnessed some delay, but work had now been launched again following a review. Speaking about its potential to become a tourist attraction, Sawant stated the observatory towers would be “ a matter of pride for us.”

Zuari Bridge to improve connectivity

Beyond the tourism facilities, Gadkari termed the Zuari Bridge in his X post as an “architectural marvel” and stated that, at 13.20 km, it is the country’s second-longest cable-stayed bridge.

As per the minister, the project will significantly ease congestion along the Bambolim-Agasaim-Cortalim-Sancaole-Verna corridor and will reduce travel time between North and South Goa.

He also added that it would improve connectivity to Panaji, Margao and Vasco, including through public transport.

With viewing facilities, a revolving restaurant, an art gallery and other visitor amenities planned, the Twin Observatory Towers are intended to add a new tourism dimension to the Zuari Bridge, whereas the larger infrastructure project improves connectivity across Goa.