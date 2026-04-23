The Dubai government announced its first-ever underground metro route on Wednesday. It is being touted as the largest transportation project in the city — with officials projecting completion of work by 2032 at a cost of AED 34 billion.

“We are pleased to announce the largest transportation project in Dubai: a new 42-kilometre metro line. It will pass through 15 key strategic areas across the city, serve approximately 1.5 million residents, and strengthen connectivity to 55 major real estate developments currently under construction,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wrote on X.

The Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates also shared pictures from the launch event and a video of the planned train route. He added that the project would cost AED 34 billion and increase the length of the Dubai Metro network by 35%. The Metro Gold Line is scheduled for completion in September 2032.

What is the route?

The new line will be Dubai’s first fully underground metro corridor — spanning 18 stations across 42 kilometres. It will connect with both the Dubai Metro Red Line and the Dubai Metro Green Line. It will also integrate with Etihad Rail at Jumeirah Golf Estates and Meydan.

The Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai also released a map of the expanding rail network covering the city — highlighting the route and halts along the Gold line. Details shared on the map reveal that the line move from Al Ghubaiba through Bur Dubai and Al Satwa in old Dubai, before linking with the Red Line at Business Bay. It also connects with the Red Line at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The route spans 15 strategic locations including:

Mina Rashid

City Walk

Business Bay

Mohammed Bin Rashid City

Nad Al Sheba

Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens

Meydan

Al Barsha South

Jumeirah Village Circle.

Dubai Rail Network Plan – 2032 @rta_dubai pic.twitter.com/KqxaYTwFV9 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 22, 2026

Cost, Passenger capacity, and all details you need to know

According to details shared by the Dubai Media Office, the new route will connect 15 strategic areas in the city. It is projected to serve around 1.5 million residents and “support mobility across 55 major development projects currently under construction”. Details shared by the authorities on X indicate that the new metro line is expected to serve 465,000 passengers per day after 2040.

“The AED 34 billion Gold Line represents a strategic investment projected to achieve a cumulative economic return of 430% over 20 years of operation, driven by savings in time and fuel, as well as reductions in road accident fatalities and carbon emissions,” the Dubai Media Office quoted Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA as saying.