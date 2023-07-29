DMRC’s Liquor Bottle Policy: How many bottles of alcohol can you carry in Delhi metro trains?

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) caused a stir by permitting passengers to carry two sealed liquor bottles while using the metro trains. This announcement came nearly a month ago, and daily metro commuters welcomed it with open arms. However, the decision has now drawn objections from the excise department of the Delhi government, which claims that the new directive is in violation of existing laws.

The unexpected shift in policy was met with skepticism from the excise department, which argues that such decisions require consultation with them, as they are responsible for regulating and overseeing matters related to liquor in the city. It remains to be seen how this matter will be resolved and whether the DMRC will reconsider its stance on allowing liquor bottles on metro trains.

The absence of communication between DMRC and the excise department has led to friction and has left the residents of Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad wondering – How many liquor bottles can we carry in Delhi Metro?

Delhi Metro’s 2 liquor bottle rule

DMRC in June permitted metro commuters to carry two sealed bottles of alcohol per person in trains. Earlier, carrying alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro except on the Airport Express Line.

“A committee comprising officials from CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) and DMRC have reviewed the list and as per the revised list, two sealed liquor bottles can be carried, per person, on the Delhi Metro, at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line,” Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communication, DMRC, said.

However, daily metro travellers must note that drinking alcohol inside the Metro premises is not allowed.

“In case, any commuter is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action shall be taken under the relevant provisions of law,” a DMRC official said. Furthermore, the rules will not apply entirely to passengers commuting to Noida or Ghaziabad as the norms differ in these areas.

“Although the Delhi Metro has allowed commuters to carry two sealed bottles of liquor, rules of the Uttar Pradesh excise department will apply in UP’s territories, irrespective of any changes in Delhi,” Noida district excise officer Subodh Srivastava told news agency PTI.

Delhi Excise dept seeks change in rule

Days after the DMRC’s two-bottle rule, the excise department started making headlines. The Excise department red-flagged the relaxation and sought it to be changed for being contrary to the law. While citing the Delhi Excise Act, the department has sent a notice to the DMRC to allow passengers to carry only one liquor bottle.

According to the Excise Act, only one sealed bottle of liquor like rum, vodka and whisky could be carried from one state to another.

A senior official from the Excise department stated that the Metro trains in the national capital ferry commuters between Delhi and NCR cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad and allowing two sealed bottles to be carried by any person will be in violation of the Act.

Another dilemma in front of the officials is that the difference in the legal drinking age – while the legal drinking age in Delhi is 25 years, in Haryana’s Gurugram liquor can be sold to anyone above 18 years of age.

“The relaxation means any underage person can bring liquor from other places through Metro trains and consume it in Delhi,” a senior excise department officer told PTI.

DMRC replies to Delhi Excise dept’s worries

Following this development, DMRC also issued a statement and explained that the decision on what items are permitted for carriage on the Delhi Metro is based upon permissibility by the security agency in charge of handling the same for DMRC.

“Passengers are expected to follow extant rules and regulations of the concerned state excise department with regard to carrying liquor during cross-border transit,” it added.

“However, the concern of the excise department will be conveyed to the security agency to examine accordingly,” the statement read.

Currently, two sealed bottles of alcohol are allowed on Delhi Metro trains.

Rise in alcohol sales in Gurgaon

Several liquor businesses in Gurugram have been witnessing a surge in liquor sales as the passengers have just begun to realise the rule has set in. Multiple factors are responsible for this surge in sales, however, the collapse of the new liquor policy in Delhi is the frontrunner, followed by limited options and stock in liquor stores in the national capital.

These factors have led to customers flocking to neighbouring Gurgaon, where alcohol is relatively cheap and has more variety.

While confirming that they have seen a boost in sales following the collapse of the new liquor policy in Delhi, the General Manager of G-Town Wines, a popular outlet across Gurgaon, Ravi Gupta in conversation with Indian Express said, “Wine shops, especially on the border such as in Rajokri and Mehrauli, have seen a spike in customers. The number of people frequenting Golf Course Road shops has also risen. We are now expecting more people with the DMRC announcement. Either way, we are in a comfortable position in terms of sales.”