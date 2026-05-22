Commuters in Delhi are set to get a major connectivity boost this year as three new Metro corridors under Phase 4 of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation project are expected to become operational by December, according to DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar.

The upcoming corridors include the Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg extension of the Magenta Line, the Aerocity–Tughlakabad corridor and the Majlis Park–Maujpur extension of the Pink Line.

In an interview with PTI, Kumar said these routes are part of the ongoing Phase 4 expansion aimed at improving connectivity across several densely populated and underserved parts of the national capital.

The DMRC chief also said that three more corridors under Phase 4 have recently received approval. These include the Inderlok–Indraprastha corridor, the Lajpat Nagar–Saket G Block corridor and the Rithala–Narela–Nathupur extension.

According to officials, these newly approved routes are expected to be completed around 2029, depending on approvals, land acquisition and construction progress.

Phase 5 expansion plans also moving ahead

Apart from Phase 4, DMRC is also moving ahead with planning for the next stage of Delhi Metro expansion under Phase 5.

Kumar said the target for Phase 5(A) corridors has been fixed for 2028. These include the RK Ashram Marg–Indraprastha stretch, the Aerocity–IGD Airport Terminal 1 corridor and the Tughlakabad–Kalindi Kunj section.

He added that detailed project reports (DPRs) for seven additional corridors under Phase 5(B) have already been prepared and submitted to the Centre for approval.

These proposed corridors include Dhansa Bus Stand–Nangloi, Central Secretariat–Kishangarh, Samaypur Badli–Narela DDA Sports Complex, Kirti Nagar–Palam, Jor Bagh–Mithapur, Mayur Vihar Phase 3–Shastri Park and Keshav Puram–Rohini Sector 34.

“It is a big project and it is mostly covering areas which have not been touched so far. Some alternative routes and multiple interchanges are also being planned,” Kumar said.

Officials said the proposed Phase 5(B) network could cover nearly 97 kilometres across Delhi and focus on improving connectivity in areas that currently do not have adequate Metro access.

Focus on reducing congestion and improving connectivity

The Metro expansion is aimed at reducing travel time, easing road congestion and improving interchange facilities across Delhi-NCR.

The Phase 4 project was originally approved by the Union Cabinet in 2019 and focuses on extending Metro connectivity to outer Delhi and rapidly growing residential areas.

Two stretches under Phase 4 have already become operational. These include the Janakpuri West–Krishna Park Extension section of the Magenta Line, opened in January 2025, and the Majlis Park–Maujpur corridor of the Pink Line, which opened in March 2026.

Another section connecting Majlis Park and Deepali Chowk has also been completed as part of the expansion work.

DMRC is now aiming to finish the remaining priority corridors, including the Krishna Park Extension–RK Ashram Marg stretch and the Tughlakabad–Delhi Aerocity Golden Line corridor, by the end of this year.

Officials believe these corridors will significantly improve east-west connectivity in Delhi while also strengthening links between south Delhi, the airport region and key commercial hubs across the city.