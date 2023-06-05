Since its introduction in early May, more than 7.4 million QR code-based paper tickets have been sold to commuters of the Delhi Metro, resulting in a decrease of over 30 percent in token sales, a PTI report quoted officials as saying.

On May 8, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) implemented the QR code-based paper ticket system, positioning it as a step toward a “transparent and human intervention-free mechanism.” Officials from DMRC stated their intention to gradually phase out physical tokens. However, they acknowledged the limitations of digital technology and the fact that not all commuters may have access to smartphones.

A senior DMRC official informed PTI that a total of approximately 7,400,854 QR code-based paper tickets have been sold as of May 30. The urban transportation agency hopes that with the introduction of this service, commuters will gradually reduce their reliance on physical tokens. However, some passengers have raised concerns about technical issues encountered at the AFC (automatic fare collection) gates while using QR code-based paper tickets.

DMRC officials claim that there are currently no technical issues at the AFC gates. The senior official stated that approximately 50 percent of AFC gates across the network are now QR code-compliant. Since the implementation of QR code-based paper tickets, token sales have decreased by around 32 percent.

Currently, commuters can purchase QR code-based paper tickets in addition to tokens from metro station counters. DMRC also provides smart cards for seamless travel on its network. On May 8, a senior official stated that AFC gates and customer care counters have been upgraded to support the new QR code-based feature. At the time of the system’s launch, the DMRC had upgraded two AFC gates, one for entry and one for exit.

Officials stated that the Delhi Metro aims to make all AFC gates across the network QR code-compliant by the end of June. They also plan to upgrade ticket vending machines to dispense QR-based paper tickets.

A senior DMRC official explained that these tokens are manufactured in India, but the chip used is outsourced. Tokens are made of PVC material. The production cost of a QR code-based paper ticket is significantly lower compared to that of a token, which costs around Rs 16. DMRC stated on May 8 that the concept of issuing tokens will be gradually phased out with the introduction of these more transparent, human intervention-free, cashless mechanisms, enabling more convenient, seamless, time-saving, and error-free travel.

The DMRC also announced that passengers using QR code-based paper tickets will be allowed to enter the metro network within 60 minutes from the time of ticket issuance. Failure to enter the system within this time frame will render the ticket invalid, according to the DMRC.