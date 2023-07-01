scorecardresearch
DMRC launches travel app for Delhi Metro commuters! Time to enjoy hassle-free entry and exit – All perks listed here

The DMRC TRAVEL app has passenger centric features like travel planner, fare calculator, station information, and smart card recharge.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The move will eliminate the need to purchase tickets through counters or vending machines.

Good news for Delhi Metro commuters! Now enjoy hassle-free travelling across the city’s rapid transit network. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched DMRC TRAVEL, a dedicated mobile app for generating convenient and hassle-free mobile QR tickets for travelling across its network.

How to purchase a ticket from the DMRC TRAVEL app?

With this new mobile App, the commuters will be able to purchase the tickets directly from their smartphones. For this, one needs to have a ‘DMRC TRAVEL’ app on the mobile phone. The move will eliminate the need to purchase tickets through counters or vending machines. This will also save precious time standing in queue.

Payment options in DMRC TRAVEL app

The DMRC TRAVEL app supports a variety of payment options such as UPI, Credit card, Debit card, and wallets. The passengers can select the preferred payment option and easily complete the transaction within the app itself.

When will the DMRC TRAVEL app be available on Playstore?

The commuters will be able to download the DMRC TRAVEL app soon. The app will be available on both platforms – Android and iOS. This would allow a wide range of users to experience the convenience of mobile QR ticketing.

Features of DMRC TRAVEL app

The DMRC TRAVEL app has lots of features and benefits. The app has passenger centric features like travel planner, fare calculator, station information, and smart card recharge. It also shows route information from origin to destination including interchange stations. The passenger can also view transaction history, rebook tickets for the same origin-destination and return journey.

Significance of DMRC TRAVEL app

The DMRC has introduced ‘DMRC TRAVEL’ app to enhance the overall commuting experience of passengers by providing a modern and user-friendly ticketing solution. The move is in line with DMRC’s commitment to leveraging technology for the comfortable commute of its valued passengers. 

First published on: 01-07-2023 at 10:40 IST

