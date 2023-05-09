DMRC introduces QR-based ticketing facility for passengers – Know how to use this at metro stations

For the convenience of passengers, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is working to make travel in the metro more seamless, easy, and time-saving. Keeping this in mind, the metro authorities have launched QR code-based paper tickets for journeys on all its corridors. The move is a step towards transparency and human intervention-free mechanism.

The new ticketing facility will gradually replace the concept of token system. For this, the DMRC has upgraded all its AFC (Automatic Fare Collection) gates and token/customer care counters.

It is also working to introduce mobile based QR tickets for the passengers by the end of this month. This would eliminate the need for physically purchasing the tickets at the stations or counters.

Know how to use QR ticket at stations:-

The passengers have to enter the station from where the QR based Paper Ticket (non-refundable) has been issued. The entry to the premise other than the issuing station, however, is not allowed.

In case of failure of revenue services, the refund of QR based Paper ticket will be granted by implementing Incident Fare Mode as per laid down procedure.

The passengers need to enter the station premises within one hour from the time of issuance of QR-based ticket.

