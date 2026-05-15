Travel between Delhi, Panipat, and Karnal is set to become much faster and easier soon, as the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is planning a new Delhi-Karnal Namo Bharat Corridor. This project is expected to make daily commuting smoother for thousands of people living in and around the National Capital Region.

The corridor has finally moved ahead, with NCRTC starting the tender process for consultancy work. The bids are being invited to bring in expert support for planning, design, and early work to help move the project forward in a smooth way.

Bids invited to accelerate project planning

To advance the project’s early-stage development, NCRTC has invited bids for the appointment of a General Consultant. The selected consultant will be responsible for providing technical, planning, and design support and will play a key role in guiding the project through its initial execution phases.

According to the tender document, the completion period for the assigned consultancy work is 56 months from the effective date of the contract. The appointment is expected to ensure streamlined planning and efficient implementation of the ambitious rapid rail corridor.

Delhi-Karnal Namo Bharat Corridor— All you need to know

The Delhi–Karnal Namo Bharat Corridor is a 136 km semi-high-speed rail project that will link Delhi with Sonipat, Panipat, and Karnal, improving overall connectivity across the National Capital Region (NCR). The project will have about 17 main line stations (excluding Sarai Kale Khan), helping provide access to key towns and urban centres along the entire route.

Travel time to drop sharply between Delhi and Karnal

The new high-speed rail corridor is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi, Panipat, and Karnal. At present, the journey takes around 3 to 4 hours by road, but with the rapid rail system, it could come down to nearly 90 minutes.

The corridor will provide a better option compared to long and tiring road travel. It will also make daily commuting easier and more comfortable for office workers, students, and other regular travellers across the region.

Connecting smaller towns

The project will greatly improve connectivity across the entire route. It will link smaller towns more efficiently with major cities, making travel easier for people living in Sonipat, Panipat, and nearby areas. This better connectivity is also expected to improve access to jobs, education, and business opportunities across the region.

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Road traffic to be decongested with the new high-speed rail corridor

The new Namo Bharat Corridor is also expected to reduce traffic congestion on major highways between Delhi, Sonipat, Panipat, and Karnal. With more people choosing the rapid rail system for daily travel, the number of private vehicles on the roads is likely to go down.

This shift from road to rail will help ease traffic jams, especially during peak hours, and make highway travel smoother and faster for those who still use road transport.