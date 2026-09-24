Delhi commuters could see infrastructure changes at several key traffic and Metro access points. Projects covering a 5.5 km elevated corridor in South Delhi, six Metro station areas and Mukarba Chowk have received sanction at the 70th Governing Body meeting of UTTIPEC.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who headed the meeting on Wednesday, stated in a post on X that major road infrastructure and muti-nodal integration projects aimed at decongesting Delhi’s corridors and enhancing urban connectivity were reviewed.

The LG stated that key infrastructure project focusing on “seamless transit integration, pedestrian connectivity and last-mile access” across the national capital were approved.

UTTIPEC, under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was set up to enhance mobility, traffic management and coordination among different agencies.

Key points

-5.5 km elevated corridor approved on Maa Anandmayee Marg

-Corridor to bypass around 12 intersections

-MMI plans sanctioned for areas around six Metro stations

-Underpass and roundabout proposed around 12 intersections

-Mukarba Chowk project includes widening an existing ROB and constructing another ROB

Where will the 5.5 km elevated corridor come up?

The proposed elevated corridor will come up on Maa Anandmayee Marg in South Delhi. As per a report by PTI, the project will bypass around 12 intersections and is intended to ease traffic congestion caused by mixed traffic generated from the Okhla Phase I and II industrial areas.

“The flyover on Maa Anandmayee Marg will bypass around 12 intersections on the road,” a DDA official stated to PTI. He further added that the project is aimed at addressing congestion in the area.

An underpass and roundabout at the Crowne Plaza intersection are also proposed to decongest vehicular traffic on Okhla Estate Marg.

As per the DDA official as cited BY PTI, lower traffic volumes at ground levels would also permit better provision for pedestrian and non-motorised transport infrastructure along Maa Anandmayee Marg.

Which six Metro Station areas will be revamped?

UTTIPEC has also given green signal to multi-modal integration (MMI) plans spanning six Delhi Metro stations-GTB Nagar on the Yellow Line, Akshardham on the Blue Line, Rohini West/Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital on the Red Line, Sarita Vihar on the Violet Line, and Shastri Park on the Red Line.

The MMI plans cover an influence zone of approximately 300 metres around a Mass Rapid Transit System station. Under the plans, areas that fall around the stations will be revamped to provide dedicated facilities for auto-rickshaws and pedestrians, along with vehicle pick-up and drop-off facilities.

“The projects approved during the meeting will help improve connectivity to metro stations, make last-mile access more convenient and safer for pedestrians,” a DDA official stated to PTI. He further added that the projects are also aimed at easing congestion at some key traffic points.

DMRC had prepared MMI plans for 31 Metro stations across its Phase I and Phase II corridors. With the approval of these six plans, all 31 have now received approval from UTTIPEC.

Mukarba Chowk project also sanctioned

Another project approved at the meeting is aimed at addressing congestion at Mukarba Chowk in northwest Delhi.

The project deals with widening the existing Road Over Bridge (ROB) on Outer Ring Road from six lanes to 10 lanes. It also comprises the construction of another four-lane ROB over the Delhi-Sonipat railway line, interlinking Jahangiripuri Industrial Area with Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

The widening of the existing ROB is aimed at easing congestion for commuters travelling on the Outer Ring Road between Mukarba Chowk and Madhuban Chowk.

The latest approvals therefore cover both road infrastructure and Metro access, with projects focusing on traffic movement, pedestrian facilities, last-mile connectivity at several locations across Delhi.