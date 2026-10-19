Namo Bharat corridor expansion: Passengers travelling between Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana could get more rapid rail connectivity, as two proposed Namo Bharat corridors are projected to received sanction soon. The corridors under consideration are Delhi-Panipat-Karnal and Delhi-Gurugram-Behror.

As per an October 18, 2026, official release issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs through the PIB, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) expects a green signal for two priority corridors.

However, both projects are still awaiting approval and their construction and opening dates have not been confirmed.

Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat: Check proposed route

The proposal for the Delhi-Panipat-Karnal corridor intends to enhance connectivity between the national capital and Haryana. As per the NCRCT’s official project details, the approximately 136-km corridor is planned to interlink Delhi with Sonipat, Samalkha, Gannaur, Panipat and Karnal.

The proposed route could provide another transport option for passengers travelling between these cities. However, its alignment and station details remain tentative and subject to approval.

Delhi-Gurugram-Behror Namo Bharat: Proposed connectivity

The second in-line priority corridor awaiting approval is Delhi-Gurugram-Behror. NCRTC’s broader Delhi-Gurugram-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror-Alwar corridor proposal includes connectivity through areas like Munrika, Gurugram and Aerocity, extending towards Rajasthan.

The broader Delhi-Alwar corridor is proposed to cover around 196 km. However, this length refers to the entire planned corridor, not specifically the Delhi-Gurugram-Behror priority section awaiting approval.

The final alignment and station locations will depend on the necessary clearances.

Two more Namo Bharat corridors under planning

Apart from these priority corridors, NCRTC is preparing detailed project reports (DPRs) for two additional routes:

–Ghaziabad-Jewar

–Noida-Faridabad-Gurugram

As per PIB, both projects are at present at the DPR preparation stage. Their final routes and implementation timelines have not been announced.

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat crosses 4.5 crore passenger journeys

The expansion plans come as Namo Bharat completes three years of operations. As per PIB, the operational 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor has registered over 4.5 crore passenger journeys since October 2023. It currently serves more than 1.1 lakh commuters daily and recently marked its highest single-day ridership of approximately 1.68 lakh.

Speaking at the anniversary event, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal stated, “Namo Bharat rapid rail is ushering in a new era of regional connectivity in India, giving a new dimension to the future of urban transportation.”

The first 17 km of the Sahibabad-Duhai Depot section started on October 20, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the complete 82-km corridor to the nation on February 22, 2026.

NCRTC focuses on passenger convenience

NCRTC is working to boost multimodal connectivity and improve first and last-mile travel options for commuters. The corporation is also pursuing sustainability measures, including solar energy and a proposed 110 MW captive solar power plant.

For passengers, the proposed corridors could eventually offer additional regional travel options. However, further details will get more clear only after official approvals.