Commuters in Delhi-NCR will soon get better metro connectivity as the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) plans to introduce four new metro stations under the first phase of the Greater Noida West corridor project. The new route is expected to improve travel between Noida, Greater Noida, and Delhi while benefiting over four lakh daily passengers.

The new metro expansion comes shortly after the approval of the Aqua Line extension project, which will connect Noida directly to Delhi through Botanical Garden. Officials believe the combined projects will reduce travel time, improve last-mile connectivity, and ease traffic congestion in rapidly growing residential areas of Greater Noida .

Four new stations planned in Phase 1

According to reports, the first phase of the project will include four stations located at Sector 61, Sector 70, Sector 123, and Greater Noida Sector 4, also known as Gaur Chowk. These areas have witnessed rapid residential growth over the last few years and currently face heavy traffic during peak office hours.

Sector 61 is expected to become one of the most important interchange points because it will connect the Aqua Line with the Delhi Metro Blue Line. This will allow passengers from Greater Noida and Noida Extension to travel directly towards Delhi without interchanging at Sector 51 and Sector 52 stations.

Officials said the revised plan focuses on high-density residential zones where daily commuter demand is already very high. The metro line is expected to provide relief to thousands of office-goers travelling between Noida and Delhi every day.

Better connectivity for residents

The metro expansion is likely to improve connectivity for residents living in Noida Extension and nearby sectors. At present, many commuters depend on road transport due to limited direct metro access, leading to long travel times and heavy congestion.

The upcoming metro route is expected to make commuting smoother by providing seamless transfer between Noida metro and Delhi metro . Experts say the project could also increase ridership on the Aqua Line network and improve public transport usage across the region.

Infrastructure push across NCR

The project is part of a bigger infrastructure push taking place across Delhi-NCR. Several Delhi metro expansion projects are currently underway to improve public transportation and support the growing population in suburban areas of Delhi-NCR.

Officials also believe the new stations will not only improve daily travel but also boost residential and commercial development around the metro routes. Property experts have already predicted rising demand in areas close to the proposed stations due to better connectivity and faster access to Delhi and Greater Noida.