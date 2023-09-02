Attention to the male commuters of Delhi Metro! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched a special drive to stop the entry of male passengers in the coaches reserved for ladies. The drive is being jointly conducted by DMRC along with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and DMRP.

This special drive began on Friday evening and will be continued for next 10 days i.e. till September 10, 2023 (Sunday) across all the corridors of the Delhi Metro from 06:00 hrs to 22:00 hrs.

Reason behind surprise checks:-

The move is in line with DMRC’s highest priority to the safety of its female passengers. The city’s rapid transit system has also planned to continue with intensified surprise checks across the network even after September 10th. “This drive may be extended further after the first 10 days based on the outcome achieved,” DMRC said in a statement.

Action against offenders:-

The DMRC will take necessary punitive action against the offenders as per the existing provisions. In conversation with FinancialExpress.com, a senior DMRC official said, “They’ll be penalised and if they don’t comply, violators will be handed over to the Police for strict action.”

First coach of train reserved for ladies:-

The first coach of metro trains (in the moving direction) across all the lines are reserved for ladies. This will be the first after the driver’s cab in every train. However, children up to 12 years, accompanied by women passengers, will be allowed to travel in the reserved coach.

Significance of reserved coach for ladies:-

The move aims at preventing overcrowding in coaches and to provide safe and comfortable journeys to women passengers travelling on the metro.

PM Modi praises Delhi Metro’s highest passenger journeys

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the increase in daily commuters in Delhi Metro. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Wonderful news. Our Government will continue working to ensure our urban centres have modern and comfortable public transport.”