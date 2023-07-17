Good news for Delhi Metro commuters! Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is conducting the ‘Customer Satisfaction Survey.’ The ninth edition of Online Customer Satisfaction Survey – 2023 has started from today onwards. The move aims to collect feedback from the commuters on various components of metro services and facilities.

What is Delhi Metro’s Customer Satisfaction Survey?

The survey by the city’s rapid transit system will find out what the passengers think of the services being provided to them. The passengers can also share their suggestions for the smooth operation of the Delhi Metro.

What is the objective of DMRC’s Customer Satisfaction Survey?

The results of the online Customer Satisfaction Survey will be helpful for the Delhi Metro officials to assess and make necessary improvements in various components of the Metro facilities and services based on the feedback received.

What is the last date of DMRC’s Customer Satisfaction Survey?

The survey will be opened for the next 27 days i.e. up to August 13, 2023 (Sunday).

How to participate in Delhi Metro’s online Customer Satisfaction Survey?

The passengers who are willing to participate in the Customer Satisfaction Survey-2023, can visit the official website of DMRC at http://www.delhimetrorail.com/corporate.

After visiting the portal, the customers need to submit their inputs by clicking on the given links placed on the home page of the website.

The Survey form is available in two languages i.e. English and Hindi.

In a statement, the DMRC said, “The survey links for one topic will be available on DMRC’s website for four days only for filling up by the participants. After four days, the next topic will be made available for feedback.”

What are the topics of Delhi Metro’s online Customer Satisfaction Survey?

The survey includes seven (07) topics on which the commuters feedback is sought. The passenger needs to give their feedback on important aspects of Metro functioning such as: Availability and Accessibility; Facilities offered to customers; Information; Quality of services; Customer Service; Outside Metro Area and Security, Safety and Comfort.