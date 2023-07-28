Good news for commuters of Delhi Metro! Soon one is able to buy products and book services while travelling in metro trains. In this context, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is working in full swing to launch the country’s first virtual shopping app for the metro.

Launch of Virtual Shopping app for Delhi Metro:

The ‘Momentum 2.0’, a specially designed application is set to be launched by August, 2023. However, the date and time of the launch is not known. Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, a senior DMRC official said that the close group testing of the app is being done for overall performance.

“At present, close group testing of the app is going on for overall performance. In addition, the installation of Smart lockers and Virtual stores is also going on at the Stations. The App is expected to be launched by August, 2023,” Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC told FinancialExpress.com.

Functions of DMRC’s Virtual Shopping app:

The Virtual Shopping app of Delhi Metro will enable the passengers to buy a range of products and book services while travelling in a train and collect them at the destination stations.

The mobile application will provide instant and direct access to custom made services such as last mile connectivity options, a wide array of e-shopping choices, and digital lockers for quick and safe deliveries. In addition, the app will also feature recharge of smart cards and smart payment options for other utility services.

Other functions of DMRC’s ‘Momentum 2.0’ mobile application:

The Delhi Metro commuters will be able to get real-time information on the arrival time of trains through the ‘Momentum 2.0’ application. The application will also provide detailed information of facilities available at metro stations such as – location and condition of gates, lifts, escalators, platforms, occupancy of coaches, space availability etc. It will also show information on shops, outlets, kiosks, and ATMs available at the stations.