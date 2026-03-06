In a structured boost to Delhi’s transport infrastructure, PM Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of Delhi Metro extension projects worth over INR 18,300 crore on Sunday (March 8).

The event, to be held at the DDA Utsav Sthal-3, marks a historic milestone as Delhi becomes home to India’s first fully operational Ring Metro.

Addressing reporters before the event, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confirmed that these additions will reduce road traffic, cut down travel time, and help lower pollution levels across the city.

Pink line extension: The ‘ring metro’ is finally complete

The upcoming Sunday will mark the completion of the construction of Delhi metro’s pink line following the inauguration of a 12.3-kilometre extension linking Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur.

By closing this loop, the DMRC has created a continuous circular corridor that travels along the entire length of Delhi’s inner Ring Road. As a result, commuters will now be able to travel across North, East, and South Delhi without the need to traverse through the overcrowded central interchange hubs like Rajiv Chowk.

The soon to be inaugurated extension corridor also features a new bridge across the Yamuna River that carries the metro tracks on the upper level and a road flyover on the lower level. Eight new stations added by the extension include Burari, Jharoda Majra, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Soorghat, Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, and Yamuna Vihar.

Magenta line extension

As a part of the event on Sunday, PM Modi is also expected to inaugurate a 9.92-kilometre extension of the Magenta line from Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park. This extension is reported to bring the total length of the Magenta Line to approximately 49 kilometres.

As per reports, this new corridor is expected to provide vital connectivity to the underserved residential pockets of North-West Delhi, including Bhalswa and Haiderpur. Stations on the route will include Deepali Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, Uttar Pitampura-Prashant Vihar, Haiderpur Village, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalswa, and Majlis Park.

Looking ahead: New corridors for Phase V-A

In addition to the launches, work will officially begin on three new routes designed to link the airport and central landmarks more effectively:

RK Ashram to Indraprastha: Connecting Central Delhi to the heart of the city (9.9 km).

Aerocity to Terminal 1: A short but vital link (2.2 km) that finally connects the two main airport terminals.

Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj: A 3.9-km link that will act as a shortcut for commuters coming from Noida and Faridabad.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta noted that the expansion is designed with the wider National Capital Region (NCR) in mind. Residents of Faridabad and Ballabhgarh can now use the Violet Line to reach Tughlakabad and switch to the Golden Line for direct airport access.

Similarly, Noida residents will find a simplified route to South Delhi via the Kalindi Kunj interchange.

“These projects will significantly strengthen public transport, reduce the number of private vehicles on the road, and help control the toxic pollution levels in the capital,” Gupta stated.