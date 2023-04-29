Delhi Metro Update: DMRC to curtail services of a section of THIS line on Sunday – All details here

Attention to metro commuters! The service of Delhi Metro will be curtailed on a section of a busy line in the initial hours on April 30, 2023. This is due to a scheduled track maintenance work.

The affected segment will be between Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Aerocity section of Airport Express Line. The track maintenance work will be conducted for two hours from 05:30 am to 07:30 am.

During the progress of the maintenance work, the train will run on a single line between Dhaula Kuan and Airport (T-3) Metro stations. However, the normal train movement will be maintained from Airport to Dwarka-21 and Dhaula Kuan to New Delhi sections.

Due to the planned maintenance work, the trains will be available with increased headway on this Line originating from both ends as per following timings:-

Delhi Metro service from Dwarka Sector 21 towards New Delhi:

4:45 AM

5:15 AM

5:45 AM

6:10 AM

6:35 AM

7:00 AM

7:25 AM

Delhi Metro service from New Delhi towards Dwarka Sector 21:

4:45 AM

5:30 AM

5:55 AM

6:20 AM

6:45 AM

7:10 AM

7:35 AM

The train movement will be normal after 07:30 am as per the time table. For this, the passengers availing Airport Line services during these hours are being advised to plan their journey accordingly.

Meanwhile, the DMRC has urged the passengers to behave responsibly while travelling by the Metro. It also asked the commuters to report any objectionable behaviour notices of other commuters immediately on the DMRC helpline detailing the corridor, station, time, etc.

“DMRC will intensify the number of flying squads comprising Metro and Security staff to monitor such behaviour in the Metro and necessary action under relevant provisions of law shall be taken,” it said in a tweet.