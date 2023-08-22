Delhi Metro update: DMRC, NBCC come together to enhance infrastructure of National Capital’s lifeline! Know more

Good news for Delhi Metro commuters! In order to enhance the infrastructure of Delhi Metro, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and public sector undertaking NBCC joined hands on Monday (August 21).

According to the officials, DMRC and NBCC are working together in the field of infrastructure development in India and abroad. The announcement of this development was made by DMRC on its official social media handle on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between DMRC and NBCC (India) Limited to work together in the field of infrastructure development in India and abroad,” DMRC said in a post.

It may be noted that the MoU was by DMRC’s Director (Business Development), Dr. P.K Garg and NBCC’s Director (Projects), Saleem Ahmad. Other officials present at the time of the signing was Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC and P.K.Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, NBCC (India) Ltd.

Delhi Metro to launch India’s 1st virtual shopping app

Moreover, DMRC is all set to launch India’s much-awaited first virtual shopping app for the metro this month. This app from DMRC will provide a wide array of e-shopping choices while travelling in metro trains.

In a conversation with FinancialExpress.com last month, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said that the app is expected to be launched by August, 2023. He also said that in the first phase, the virtual stores will be installed in 21 stations.

“Initially, 21 stations will be covered for the launch and based on the performance/assessment, scope is there to expand to all stations across the network,” he added.