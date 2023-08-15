Delhi Metro Update: DMRC invites tenders to monitor vibration levels at 90 locations – Details here

To ensure the safety of the entire Delhi Metro infrastructure and enhance its efficiency, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is going to monitor vibration levels at 90 locations in its network, particularly in underground stations where vibration damage is a key problem, and take corrective action if levels exceed standards, officials said on Monday (August 14).

According to the DMRC officials, the monitoring will be completed within one year after the tender is awarded and these locations shall be finalised in due course according to internal assessments.

“Tri-axial velocity sensors shall be used to measure and monitor the vibrations. The monitoring shall be done for 24 hours with duly calibrated velocity sensors. The agency will then submit the report for the same to the DMRC within seven days after completion of the monitoring,” a senior official of DMRC informed.

They will need to adhere to the directives established by both the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) as well as the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), ensuring compliance with their respective guidelines.

“As and when the DMRC receives any vibration-related complaint, monitoring is carried out, the actual source of vibration is identified and necessary measures are taken to minimise the vibration at the complaint location,” the official said.

Ensuring safety of infrastructure

The safety of its structures and the surrounding buildings has consistently been a top priority for the DMRC. Over time, the organization has implemented several proactive measures to address this concern. These efforts have included the implementation of specialized shock absorbers, additional padding on tracks, and strategic placements of such measures at critical points along the tracks.

These steps have been instrumental in minimizing vibrations transmitted to neighboring buildings, resulting in improved passenger comfort and the preservation of the structural integrity of nearby structures, according to officials.

The ongoing endeavor to gather data through this new initiative is expected to yield invaluable insights. This data will serve as a crucial resource for evaluating the effectiveness of previously implemented measures and will serve as a guide for shaping future enhancements to ensure safety and optimal functioning.