Commuters travelling to central Delhi will have more options to change metro lines once the planned Magenta Line extensions become functional. Central Secretariat and New Delhi stations are set to become interchange hubs, interlinking three lines at each location.

As per a news agency, the PTI report, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official stated that both new connections would be underground. They are likely to enhance access to government offices, business districts and other destinations in central Delhi.

The Ramakrishna Ashram Marg-Indraprastha corridor via Central Vista has been approved under Phase-V-A. The Indraprastha-Inderlok corridor, earlier planned under Phase IV, will be developed as a Magenta Line extension.

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Which metro lines will connect?

Metro station Planned connections Central Secretariat Yellow, Violet and Magenta lines New Delhi Yellow, Airport Express and Magenta lines

The New Delhi interchange will offer additional options for passengers travelling between the airport and other parts of the capital. The Central Secretariat will offer another route choice for commuters visiting the government offices.

The DMRC official stated to PTI that Azadpur and Inderlok would also become triple interchange stations on the expanded Magenta Line. Kashmere Gate already interlinks the Red, Violet and Yellow lines.

How long will the expanded Magenta Line be?

Once fully operational, the corridor will span approximately 89 km between Botanical Garden and Inderlok, becoming Delhi Metro’s longest line. It will comprise 65 stations, including 40 underground stations, and run entirely driverless, as per the official.

The number of interchange stations will increase from four to 21. At present, passengers can change lines at Botanical Garden, Kalkaji Mandir, Janakpuri West and Hauz Khas. Seventeen more interchange stations are planned under Phase IV and Phase V-A.

Where are the additional interchanges planned?

Station Station Station Kalindi Kunj Chirag Delhi IGI Airport Terminal 1 Peeragarhi Pitampura (Madhuban Chowk) Haiderpur Badli Mor Majlis Park Azadpur Pulbangash Nabi Karim Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Shivaji Stadium Central Secretariat Indraprastha Delhi Gate New Delhi Inderlok

The planned links could give commuters more routes to choose from and ease pressure on busy interchange stations. The expanded corridor will also consist of two engineering landmarks. Haiderpur Badli Mor is Delhi’s highest elevated station, with a rail-level height of approximately 28.36 metres at one pier. Hauz Khas is its deepest underground station, at around 29 metres, the official added.

What did the government announce earlier?

In a June 2026 official PIB release, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced that work had commenced at the Central Secretariat station under Phase V-A.

The ministry also mentioned that the 9.913 km Ramakrishna Ashram Marg-Indraprastha corridor via Central Vista would have nine underground stations. It also confirmed that Central Secretariat would interlink Yellow, Magenta and Violet lines, enhancing metro access to government offices and destinations around Central Vista.

As per DMRC, the Delhi Metro network currently covers around 416 km with 303 stations across 12 lines in Delhi-NCR, including the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line and Gurugram Rapid Metro.