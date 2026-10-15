Delhi Metro commuters planning to travel early this Sunday should take note of a change in metro timings.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start train services at 3:30 am on October 18 on four lines to help participants of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026 reach the event on time. The early start will give runners more time to travel to the venue before the event begins.

The revised schedule will apply to the Red, Yellow, Blue and Violet lines. Trains will run at set intervals during the early morning hours, after which services will follow the regular Sunday timetable. Commuters travelling on these routes can check out the timings and route details below.

Delhi Metro early morning timings on Oct 18

The first trains on the four selected lines will depart from their terminal stations at 3:30 am. Services will run every 15 minutes until 4:15 am. From 4:15 am to 6 am, trains will operate at intervals of 20 minutes. After 6 am, the regular Sunday timetable will come into effect.

This means commuters travelling in the early hours should allow for the gap between trains when planning their departure.

Which lines and routes will start early?

These lines connect several parts of Delhi with neighbouring areas, including Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Marathon participants can check the route that best suits their starting point and plan their journey accordingly.

The early morning services will cover the following routes:

Line Route Red Line Rithala to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) Yellow Line Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram Blue Line Dwarka Sector 21 and Dwarka-Kakrola to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali Violet Line Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh)

Other Delhi Metro lines to follow regular Sunday timings

Metro services on all other lines will commence as per their regular Sunday timetable. The early start at 3:30 am is limited to the Red, Yellow, Blue and Violet lines to facilitate travel for participants of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026. Commuters using other corridors can plan their journeys according to the usual Sunday schedule.