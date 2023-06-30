scorecardresearch
Delhi Metro revises norms for carrying alcohol! Here’s how many sealed bottles you can now carry inside the metro

In case, any passenger is found to be behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, the DMRC will take suitable action under the relevant provisions of law.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Updated:
The metro passengers have to maintain proper decorum while travelling.

Good news for Delhi Metro commuters! Now the passengers can carry alcohol bottles inside the Delhi Metro. The move comes following the revision of norms for carrying alcohol inside the metro trains by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Until recently, only the carrying of alcohol was allowed only on the Airport Express Line (AEL).

Sealed alcohol bottles

According to the revised norms, the (DMRC) has permitted the commuters to carry two sealed bottles of alcohol per person inside the metro trains. However, the drinking of alcohol inside the Metro premises is strictly prohibited.

Suitable action to be taken for violation

The metro passengers have to maintain proper decorum while travelling. In case, any passenger is found to be behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, the DMRC will take suitable action under the relevant provisions of law.

The DMRC restricts few items for carriage in person or in baggage while entering the metro premises. These are as follows –
Sharp Objects: Khukri, Sword, Knife having blade more than 10 cm i.e. 4 inches in length, scissors having cutting arms more than 10 cm, Meat cleavers.

Tools: Axe and Hatchet, Crowbar, Hammer, Cleaver-sword, Saw, Screw driver, Wrench, Pliers and other tools which are more than 7 inches i.e. 17.78 cm in length.

Explosive materials: Gun powder, Dynamite, Fireworks, Hand grenade, Plastic explosive, and Realistic replica of explosive.

In addition, the commuters are also not able to enter the Metro premises with Flammable items, Disabling chemicals and other dangerous items, Guns and Firearms, Offernsive items etc.

First published on: 30-06-2023 at 14:05 IST

