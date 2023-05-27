Delhi Metro Rail Corporation bags contract to operate, maintain Mumbai Metro’s Line 3

In an effort to ensure passenger safety and seamless services, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has on Friday announced that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Ltd has been awarded a contract to operate and maintain Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro’s line 3, the city’s first fully underground corridor, reported PTI.

In its release, the MMRC said that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation was awarded a contract for a period of 10 years. The DMRC came as the lowest successful bidder after a competitive bidding process that included international players as well.

Responsible for daily operations

As per the release, the DMRC will manage day-to-day operations of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro’s line 3, including management of operations control centre, maintenance of trains and all metro systems infrastructure, ensuring the safety of passengers, running trains, depot control centre, and stations.

“They will be governed by key performance indicators (KPIs) to ensure hustle-free, efficient and clean services to Mumbaikars,” it stated.

As per the release, the contract given for the operation and maintenance is considered to be a significant milestone for the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation in making the line operations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has made its mark in the metro rail sector in India by operating and maintaining the Delhi metro successfully for over two decades.