For daily commuters in North-West Delhi, getting from one place to another often means dealing with packed roads, long delays, and unpredictable travel times. Whether it’s heading to work, college, or the market, even short distances can easily turn into long, tiring journeys during peak hours.

But this may soon change, as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has proposed a new metro corridor between Keshavpuram and Rohini Sector 34 under Delhi Metro Phase V(B). The upcoming line is expected to ease this daily burden by offering a faster, more reliable mode of travel.

Keshavpuram – Rohini Sector 34 new metro corridor– all you need to know

The new metro line between Keshavpuram and Rohini Sector 34 will be around 16.29 kilometres long with 12 stations. It will connect busy residential areas and commercial spots, making daily travel easier for thousands of people. Once operational, it will reduce the need to depend on roads and help cut travel time, especially during peak traffic hours.

Other Metro corridors planned under Delhi Metro Phase V(B)

Along with this new line, Phase V(B) of the Delhi Metro includes several other proposed routes aimed at strengthening connectivity across the capital. In total, the expansion plan covers about 97.16 kilometres and will add 65 new stations across different corridors.

Here are the planned routes under this phase:

Dhansa Bus Stand – Nangloi: 11.86 km, 9 stations

Central Secretariat – Kishangarh: 15.97 km, 10 stations

Samaypur Badli – Narela: 12.89 km, 8 stations

Kirti Nagar – Palam: 9.96 km, 6 stations

Jor Bagh – Mithapur: 16.99 km, 12 stations

Shastri Park – Mayur Vihar Phase III: 13.2 km, 8 stations

New metro line, easier daily travel in North-West Delhi– What it means for commuters

The upcoming Keshavpuram–Rohini Sector 34 metro corridor is expected to significantly improve daily travel for residents of North-West Delhi by offering a faster and more reliable transport option across key neighbourhoods in the region.

Better connectivity across North-West Delhi

This new corridor will significantly improve connectivity across key residential and commercial pockets of North-West Delhi, especially areas around Keshavpuram, Rohini, and nearby localities. It will provide a direct and reliable travel option, helping people reach workplaces, markets, schools, and other important destinations without unnecessary delays. For residents of this rapidly growing part of Delhi, the metro will make the city feel more connected and accessible.

Easing traffic congestion on major roads

One of the biggest impacts of this line will be on traffic reduction. North-West Delhi is known for busy roads and heavy congestion during peak hours. As more commuters shift from private vehicles and road transport to the metro, the pressure on major roads is expected to reduce. This will lead to fewer traffic jams, quicker road movement, and a more organised transport flow in the area.