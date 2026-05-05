Attention Delhiites! Commuting in the national capital is all set to become much smoother and more convenient, especially for residents of Najafgarh, Narela, Mithapur, and Khera, following the official approval of the Delhi Metro Phase V(B) expansion project. This new metro expansion is expected to dramatically improve last-mile connectivity, making it much easier for commuters to reach metro stations and their final destinations.

Delhi Metro Phase V (B): All you need to know

The ambitious project includes constructing over 97 kilometers of new metro lines across seven fresh routes, along with 65 new stations. This significant expansion aims to greatly improve connectivity in underserved areas of the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the development, stating that Phase V(B) of the Delhi Metro will enhance last-mile connectivity and make daily travel easier for residents in these regions.

The project is expected to be completed by 2029. Full details of the new routes, their lengths, and station lists are given below.

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7 New routes in Delhi Metro Phase V(B): 97.16 km network with 65 stations

S. No. Route Length (km) Stations 1 Dhansa Bus Stand – Nangloi 11.86 km 9 stations 2 Central Secretariat – Kishangarh 15.97 km 10 stations 3 Samaypur Badli – Narela 12.89 km 8 stations 4 Kirti Nagar – Palam 9.96 km 6 stations 5 Jor Bagh – Mithapur 16.99 km 12 stations 6 Shastri Park – Mayur Vihar Phase III 13.2 km 8 stations 7 Keshavpuram – Rohini Sector 34 16.29 km 12 stations Total 97.16 km 65 Stations

Delhi Metro Phase V(B): ₹48,204 Crore mega infrastructure project

The estimated cost of the Delhi Metro Phase V(B) expansion is ₹48,204 crore. This investment will support the construction of new metro lines and the development of multiple stations planned under Phase V(B), improving connectivity across Delhi.

DPR sent to the Central Government for Delhi Metro Phase V(B)

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Delhi Metro Phase V(B) expansion has been submitted to the Central Government for review. The project is now awaiting final Cabinet approval and financial clearance before construction work can officially begin.

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Delhi Metro Phase V(B): Better connectivity across Delhi

The new metro routes will connect areas such as Najafgarh, Narela, Mithapur, and Khera more efficiently to the rest of the city, making travel easier for people living in these regions. Many of these areas currently have limited direct public transport options, which makes daily commuting difficult. With better metro links, residents will be able to travel seamlessly to major commercial and residential hubs.

How will Delhi Metro Phase V(B) improve last-mile connectivity?

The expansion will make it easier for people to reach metro stations and their final destinations, reducing dependence on other local transport. Better integration with feeder services, e-rickshaws, and buses is expected to improve overall accessibility. This means commuters can complete their entire journey more smoothly, without multiple transfers.

How will more metro lines help ease Delhi’s traffic pressure?

The addition of new metro lines under Delhi Metro Phase V(B) is expected to reduce the burden on Delhi’s road network. As more people shift from private vehicles to the metro, the number of cars, bikes, and buses on busy roads will go down. This will help ease daily traffic pressure, especially during peak hours.

With faster and more reliable travel options, commuters will prefer the metro over road transport, leading to smoother traffic flow and less congestion across key routes in the city.