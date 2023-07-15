scorecardresearch
Delhi Metro: More than 1.75 lakh commuters downloaded ‘DMRC Travel’ app – Here’s how you can purchase the ticket

The app was launched by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on June 30, 2023.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The newly introduced mobile application will make the metro rides more comfortable.

Delhi Metro‘s ‘DMRC Travel’ app has touched another milestone! More than 1.75 lakh people have downloaded the mobile application within a short span of 15 days. The app was launched by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on June 30, 2023.

In a tweet, the Delhi Metro has expressed gratitude towards commuters for downloading the mobile application. “A big thanks to the commuters who have made our journey incredible! We are thrilled to announce that the DMRC travel app has crossed 1.75 lakh downloads,” the DMRC tweeted.

Significance of DMRC Travel app:-

The newly introduced mobile application will make the metro rides more comfortable. The passengers would not have to wait for longer durations in queues. Thus, the passengers will experience hassle-free travel with QR Scanning ticket feature.

Know how to purchase Mobile QR ticket through ‘DMRC Travel’ app:-

  • The passengers have to search for ‘DMRC Travel’ app in the official app store and download the same.
  • After installation, open the app and create an account if necessary or use the option to log in using Gmail or Facebook credentials.
  • Log in to the ‘DMRC Travel’ app and click on the ‘Book Ticket’ menu.
  • The commuters need to enter the source and destination station.
  • After entering details, the passengers need to click on ‘Book Ticket.’
  • A new page will appear on the mobile screen.
  • The passenger will be able to view price, number of stoppages and journey time for the selected source and destination station.
  • Now, the passenger needs to select the number of tickets and proceed to book the journey.
  • Confirm the Purchase Details including the source and destination stations, the number of tickets, and the total amount.
  • Make the payment through the preferred payment method. This can be done by UPI, Net Banking, or through Debit/Credit card.
  • After the successful payment, the app will generate a mobile QR ticket.

Now, the commuters need to present this QR-based ticket at the AFC (Automatic Fare Collection) gates for entry and exit during the journey. The user can also view their purchased tickets at the ‘View Transaction’ on the menu. 

First published on: 15-07-2023 at 06:27 IST

