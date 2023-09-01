The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has beautified the Supreme Court Metro station ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit that is scheduled to take place next week. The Supreme Court metro station (formerly known as Pragati Maidan Metro station) is the nearest station to the venue at Pragati Maidan.

The beautification aims at improving the look and feel of its properties ahead of the summit. The summit will be held at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre — Bharat Mandapam — at Pragati Maidan.

Beautification of Supreme Court Metro Station:-

As part of the preparations ahead of the G20 summit, the DMRC has developed a state-of-the-art pedestrian plaza at the Supreme Court Metro station. The plaza has been decorated with seating facilities. Aesthetic landscaping has been done to enhance the beauty of the area. The lighting in the area is also being augmented to give the plaza a good look during the nighttime.

The thematic murals have been painted on the walls of the station’s building depicting the G20 logo, famous monuments and maps of member nations. Famous landmarks from across the G20 member countries have also been depicted which include Taj Mahal, London Bridge, Leaning Tower of Pisa, Eiffel Tower and Christ the Redeemer.

Other measures for G20 preparations by DMRC:-

In addition, the DMRC has taken a number of other measures for the upcoming Summit. Several metro stations in the Delhi-NCR region have been given a facelift with a fresh coat of paint and artworks. These are – Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Akshardham, Mandi House, Indraprastha, Laxmi Nagar, Nirman Vihar, and Preet Vihar.

G20 beautification on Airport Express Line:-

The pillars on the Airport Express Line have been decorated with artworks. It also installed G20 logos at many stations.

About Supreme Court Metro station:-

The Supreme Court Metro station is an important metro station of the Blue Line. The station has four gates – Gate 1 leads to Supreme Court while Gate 2, 3 and 4 leads to Mathura Road, ITPO Gate No-10 and Skywalk. The station is Divyangjan (disabled) friendly. It has space for vehicle parking.