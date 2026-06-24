If you are among the thousands of commuters who pass through Rajiv Chowk Metro Station every day and struggle with overcrowded platforms, long queues, and heavy rush during peak hours, you may soon get some relief during your daily journey.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started the construction work today on the new Central Secretariat station, which is part of the R.K. Ashram–Indraprastha corridor under Delhi Metro Phase 5A.

A DMRC official told Financial Express Digital (financialexpress.com) that Manohar Lal (Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Power) laid the foundation stone for the Central Secretariat station today.

The new station will connect to the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line, allowing commuters to interchange directly at Central Secretariat and reducing pressure on Rajiv Chowk, one of the busiest stations in the network.

Image Source: Special Arrangements

Central Secretariat Station to become a four-line interchange hub

A DMRC official further told Financial Express Digital (financialexpress.com) that apart from the Yellow Line, the upcoming Central Secretariat station will also offer interchange facilities with the Delhi Metro’s Violet and Magenta Lines.

In addition, DMRC has recently proposed a new metro corridor from Central Secretariat to Kishangarh, spanning 15.97 km and 10 stations. Once approved, this corridor is expected to enhance connectivity further and make Central Secretariat a major interchange point with four metro lines.

Image Source: Special Arrangements

R.K. Ashram–Indraprastha Corridor: Route, Stations

The R.K. Ashram–Indraprastha corridor, also known as the Central Vista corridor, is planned as an extension of the Magenta Line (Line 8). Spanning around 9.9 km, the corridor is expected to strengthen metro connectivity in Central Delhi.

Stations on the corridor

The corridor will include 10 stations: R.K. Ashram Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Yuge Yugeen Bharat, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial–High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam, and Indraprastha.

Image Source: Special Arrangements

Contracts awarded so far for the Central Vista corridor

Several key construction contracts have already been awarded for the R.K. Ashram–Indraprastha corridor, showing steady progress on the project under Delhi Metro’s Phase 5A plan.

– EC-01 Package: This contract was awarded to SAM (India) Builtwell Private Limited for ₹222.76 crore. This package covers the design and construction of the underground Yuge Yugeen Bharat station.

– EC-02 Package: The ₹430-crore EC-02 contract was awarded to Afcons Infrastructure in the first week of May 2026. It includes the construction of the underground Shivaji Stadium station along with a 1-km twin-tunnel stretch between R.K. Ashram Marg and Shivaji Stadium.

– EC-03 Package: The EC-03 contract has been awarded to Cemindia Projects Limited. This involves the construction of twin underground tunnels, two underground stations. The central Central Secretariat Station is the part of this package.

Cabinet approval for the project

The R.K. Ashram–Indraprastha corridor was approved by the Cabinet in December 2025 as part of Delhi Metro’s Phase 5A expansion plan. Along with this, two other corridors were also approved under Phase 5A of the Delhi Metro project. You can check out more details about the corridors here.

Delhi Metro Phase 5A: Quick Look

Corridor Route Length Estimated Cost Total No. of Stations Line-8 – Magenta Line R.K. Ashram – Indraprastha 9.913 km Rs. 9570.4 crore 10 Stations Line-10 – Golden Line Aerocity – IGI Terminal 1 2.263 km Rs. 1419.6 crore 1 Station Line-10 – Golden Line Sarita Vihar Depot – Kalindi Kunj 3.9 km Rs. 1024.8 crore 3 Stations

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New corridor to improve connectivity across Delhi

This corridor will enhance metro access between West, North, Old, and Central Delhi, offering commuters a quicker and more direct route to the Central Vista area, government buildings, and other important locations.

It is expected to make daily travel easier for thousands of commuters and help reduce traffic congestion in Central Delhi, especially during peak hours.