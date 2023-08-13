Attention to the commuters of Delhi Metro! In view of the Independence Day celebration, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to commence the train operations on all Lines from 05:00 hrs. The move aims at facilitating the passengers to attend the Independence day ceremony on Tuesday.

In a statement, the DMRC said, “To facilitate the passengers to attend the Independence Day ceremony on 15th August, 2023 (Tuesday), the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 05:00 AM from all terminal stations.”

Normal operation of services:-

The Metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day after 06:00 hrs. Prior to this, the trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the corridors.

How to reach Red Fort to witness Independence Day celebrations?

To witness the Independence Day celebration at Red Fort, the people need to de-board at Lal Qila Metro station. Apart from this, the entry and exit of all stations will remain open. Speaking to FinancialExpress.Com, a senior DMRC official said, “As of now all stations are open. We have a station at Lal Qila also so that’s the ideal station to use to visit Red Fort.”

Parking facilities at Delhi Metro stations:-

The commuters are also being advised not to park vehicles at metro stations from 06:00 hrs on Monday till 14:00 hrs on Tuesday. “Parking facilities will NOT BE AVAILABLE at the Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on Monday i.e, 14th August, 2023 till 2:00 PM on Tuesday i.e, 15th August,” the DMRC said in a statement.

Independence Day celebration:-

India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2023. The ceremony at the Red Fort consisted of the presentation of a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This also includes unfurling of the National Flag by the PM accompanied by playing of the National Anthem and firing of 21-gun salute.