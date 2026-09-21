Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), will make its international debut at InnoTrans 2026 in Berlin as it looks to expand its presence in overseas metro and urban transport projects.

The company will use the biennial rail industry trade fair to present its work in operations and maintenance, consultancy, project management and advisory services. It is also expected to meet transit authorities, infrastructure companies, technology firms and other mobility stakeholders during the event.

Sanjay Jamuar, Chief Executive Officer, Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL), said, “InnoTrans 2026 provides an important platform to showcase the expertise of DMRC and DMIL on the global stage. It will help us engage with transit authorities, infrastructure partners and mobility leaders from across the world. Cities are looking for integrated, flexible and future-ready mobility solutions. We see an opportunity to take our engineering expertise and real-world operational experience to international markets. Through DMIL, we aim to build meaningful collaborations. We also seek to learn from global best practices and contribute to efficient and sustainable urban transport systems.”

DMIL steps up international expansion

DMIL provides operations and maintenance, consultancy, project management and advisory services for metro, rail and urban transit projects. The company plans to use the experience of Delhi Metro, including its planning, construction and operations, while pursuing projects outside India.

Delhi Metro currently operates a network of more than 416 km with over 300 stations and handles nearly 6.5 million passenger boardings each day, according to the company.

DMIL said it can provide services across different stages of a transit project, including feasibility studies, planning, implementation, testing, commissioning, operations, maintenance, asset management and capacity building.

The company has submitted five bids for international projects over the past three months as part of its overseas expansion. It is currently exploring opportunities in West Asia and selected European markets, while considering North America over a longer timeframe. Africa is also being evaluated through possible partnerships with local companies and the Union government.

InnoTrans 2026 to focus on new rail technologies

At InnoTrans, DMIL will be located at Hall 7.2C, Stand 240, where it will meet government agencies, developers, infrastructure companies, funders and other industry participants.

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The Berlin event is held every two years and covers a broad range of rail and public transport technologies. The 2026 edition will include areas such as autonomous public transport, cybersecurity, robotics, 3D printing and artificial intelligence.

For DMIL, the event marks its first major international platform as a standalone entity and comes as it seeks to build a pipeline of overseas consulting, project management and operations-related assignments.