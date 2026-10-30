Passengers attending Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Delhi on Friday, October 30, will have additional metro options for their return journeys. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that train services will be extended until midnight on most lines to manage the expected rush at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

As per the official announcement shared by DMRC on X, the special arrangements have been made for the singer’s Aura India Tour 2026 concert, which is likely to attract approximately 70,000 spectators.

The extended services will provide services across the Delhi Metro Network, excluding the Airport Express Line and Gurugram’s Rapid Metro.

Delhi Metro extended timings: Which lines are covered?

DMRC has announced the following arrangements for October 30:

Service Special arrangement Delhi Metro lines Services extended until midnight Airport Express Line Excluded from extended timings Rapid Metro, Gurugram Excluded from extended timings Additional train trips Planned across the network Standby trains To be deployed if required Delhi Metro Sarthi app QR ticket purchase timings extended by one hour

DMRC stated, “Additional train trips will be operated across the network to facilitate the smooth dispersal of spectators after the event.” The corporation has also arranged standby trains to manage any unexpected surge in passenger traffic after the concert.

However, the midnight extension does not necessarily mean that trains will leave from every station at exactly 12 am. Passengers should verify the timings applicable to their stations and routes.

Which is the nearest metro station to Diljit Dosanjh’s concert?

JNL Stadium Metro Station on the Violet Line is the nearest metro station to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the concert venue. The Violet Line interlinks Kashmere Gate with Raja Nahar Singh, allowing passengers to access other corridors through interchange stations.

DMRC has also announced additional arrangements at JLN Stadium Metro Station and important interchange stations to handle passenger movement. Additional metro staff, customer service personnel and Customer Facilitation Agents (CFAs) will be stationed to help the commuters and regulate crowds.

What security arrangements have been made?

DMRC has announced enhanced security measures at JLN Stadium Metro Station in view of the expected turnout. Additionally, security will be deployed, and Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and enhanced screening arrangements will also be there to manage passenger movement.

As per the DMRC’s official announcement, these measures are aimed at ensuring orderly passenger movement while maintaining security protocols. Concertgoers should allow additional time for security screening, especially during periods of heavy passenger traffic.

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Delhi Metro Sarthi app: What changes for QR ticket booking?

Passengers buying digital tickets through the Delhi Metro Sarthi mobile app will have an additional hour to complete QR ticket purchases on October 30. DMRC mentioned, “The timings of QR ticket purchase on DMRC mobile App (Delhi Metro Sarthi) shall also be increased by an hour.”

Why is DMRC encouraging concertgoers to use the Metro?

With approximately 70,000 spectators likely to be present at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, DMRC has urged attendees to use public transport instead of private vehicles. As per a report by PTI, the corporation expects the extended services and additional trips to help spectators return after the concert while reducing the dependence on private vehicles.

Passengers travelling after the event should track station announcements and directions from metro personnel, particularly at JLB Stadium and major interchange stations.