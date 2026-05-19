A major boost to connectivity in Delhi is on the way as a new metro expansion project is planned between Kirti Nagar in West Delhi and Palam in South West Delhi. This new line is expected to make daily travel easier and more convenient for commuters moving across these busy parts of the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced this development on X (formerly Twitter). She mentioned that a ₹6,200 crore metro expansion project has been prepared, and the project will pass through densely populated areas like Sagarpur, giving residents quicker and better access to other parts of Delhi.

“काम होना है तो होना है” this is our government’s work culture and commitment. If it concerns Delhi’s people, the work will get done. ₹150 crore announced for Dwarka’s development, alongside the ₹6200 crore Metro expansion project from Kirti Nagar to Palam.#ViksitDelhi pic.twitter.com/OoSBRXsSCI — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 18, 2026

Better Connectivity Across West and South West Delhi

At present, people travelling between Kirti Nagar and Palam often face long road journeys and heavy traffic. The new metro line is expected to cut down travel time and offer a faster and smoother ride. It will improve direct connectivity between West and South West Delhi, making daily movement easier across the city.

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Delhi Metro Phase 5B: Major Network Boost Ahead

Along with the upcoming Kirti Nagar–Palam metro corridor, Delhi Metro Phase 5B also received approval recently. This new phase will further expand the city’s metro network and help connect more areas.

The plan includes over 97 km of new metro lines, spread across seven routes, along with 65 new stations. The focus is to improve connectivity in areas that are still not well connected by the metro. Check out these routes here.

S. No. Route Length (km) Stations 1 Dhansa Bus Stand – Nangloi 11.86 km 9 stations 2 Central Secretariat – Kishangarh 15.97 km 10 stations 3 Samaypur Badli – Narela 12.89 km 8 stations 4 Kirti Nagar – Palam 9.96 km 6 stations 5 Jor Bagh – Mithapur 16.99 km 12 stations 6 Shastri Park – Mayur Vihar Phase III 13.2 km 8 stations 7 Keshavpuram – Rohini Sector 34 16.29 km 12 stations Total 97.16 km 65 Stations

Overall, these new metro lines will make it much easier and faster to travel across Delhi, with better connections between different parts of the city.