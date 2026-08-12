To improve connectivity between Delhi and neighbouring Haryana, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced a new metro corridor between the Rithala-Narela-Nathupur (Kundli) corridor under Phase IV.

The 26.46-km line will extend the existing Red Line towards Kundli and Nathupur, passing through key areas such as Rohini, Bawana and Narela.

The project has now gained fresh momentum, with DMRC inviting a ₹1,373.36-crore civil works tender for a major section of the corridor.

The proposed line will have 21 stations and is expected to strengthen public transport connectivity across north-west Delhi and the NCR. Here’s a look at the tender details, route, length and stations.

₹1,373.36-Crore civil construction tender

DMRC has invited a ₹1,373.36-crore tender for civil construction work on a major section of the Rithala-Kundli corridor. The package covers the design and construction of the metro viaduct, ramps, sidings and the connection to the depot.

The work will also include the construction of 11 stations along the Narela-Kundli section from Narela Sector G-8 to Nathupur. The package covers civil works between 11.299 km and 26.705 km of the corridor.

Rithala-Kundli corridor: Length, Stations, Cost

The Rithala-Kundli corridor of Delhi Metro Phase 4 will have a total length of around 26.46 km and is planned with 21 stations.

The overall project cost of the Rithala-Kundli corridor is estimated at around ₹6,230 crore. DMRC plans to complete the project in approximately four years.

Stations: Rithala, Rohini Sector 25, Rohini Sector 26, Rohini Sector 31, Rohini Sector 32, Rohini Sector 36, Barwala, Rohini Sector 35, Rohini Sector 34, Bawana Industrial Area – 1 Sector 3,4, Bawana Industrial Area – 1 Sector 1,2, Bawana JJ Colony, Sanoth, New Sanoth, Depot Station, Bhorgarh village, Anaj Mandi Narela, Narela DDA Sports Complex, Narela, Narela Sector 5, Kundli and Nathpur.

Another Metro Link Between Delhi and Haryana

The Rithala-Kundli corridor will become another Delhi Metro connection between the national capital and Haryana. At present, the metro network already extends into Haryana through Gurugram, Bahadurgarh and Ballabhgarh.

Once completed, the new line will take the metro deeper into the northern part of the NCR, improving access between residential areas, industrial zones and major urban centres around Delhi and Kundli.

How could the corridor help commuters?

The new metro route is expected to provide an alternative to road-based travel for commuters from Narela, Bawana, Rohini and neighbouring areas. Better access to the metro could also reduce dependence on private vehicles and buses for daily journeys towards Delhi and Haryana.

With more commuters shifting to public transport, the corridor is expected to help reduce traffic pressure on major roads and contribute to lower vehicle emissions.