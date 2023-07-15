scorecardresearch
Delhi Metro emerges as the most preferable mode of transport amid flooding! A detailed report on passenger footfall

The Delhi-NCR has witnessed record rain resulting in the Yamuna river flooding the areas along its plain disrupting lives and movement of thousands of people so far.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The national capital was impacted by rain and flooding from July 10 to July 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Metro has emerged as one of the most preferable modes of transport in the national capital and its adjoining areas. The footfall has crossed the 60 lakh mark in the first two weeks of July. This is one of the most significant in the recent history of the city’s rapid transit system.

The Delhi-NCR has witnessed record rain resulting in the Yamuna river flooding the areas along its plain disrupting lives and movement of thousands of people so far.

Passenger footfall in July

In the first two weeks of this month (Except Saturday and Sunday), the Delhi Metro has registered more than 60 lakh passenger journeys on multiple days, especially on July 11 to 13. These were the days when the areas such as Kashmere Gate, Yamuna Bank, Mayur Vihar and others were mostly impacted by rains.

A look at detailed data on passenger journeys in July’23 (Weekdays)

  • July 03, 2023 – 62,74,598 people travelled
  • July 04, 2023 – 58,14,033 people travelled
  • July 05, 2023 – 58,06,476 footfall recorded
  • July 06, 2023 – 58,10,601 people travelled
  • July 07, 2023 – 61,63,784 footfall recorded

In a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, “During normal days, the pattern of passenger journeys is largely in descending order as the week progresses from Monday to Friday.”

The national capital was impacted by rain and flooding from July 10 to July 13, 2023. A look at detailed break-up of passenger footfall on these days –

  • July 10, 2023 – 58,23,809 people travelled on Delhi Metro
  • July 11, 2023 – 62,00,681 people used Delhi Metro as preferable mode of transport
  • July 12, 2023 – 61,32,431 footfall recorded
  • July 13, 2023 – 61,33,673 passenger travelled

Significance

The pattern of passenger journeys on a higher side establishes DMRC’s reliability in the adverse scenario faced by the capital city. 

First published on: 15-07-2023 at 07:25 IST

