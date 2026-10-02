If you are planning an early-morning journey on Sunday, October 4, there is a change in the Delhi Metro schedule that commuters should know about.

Trains on the Yellow, Blue, and Violet lines will start services from 3:30 am, much earlier than their usual Sunday operating hours.

The early services will be available for a limited window before the Metro moves to its regular Sunday schedule. Here’s what you need to know about the early train timings, the lines covered and why the Metro is changing its schedule on October 4.

Why is the Metro starting early on October 4?

The special early service has been introduced to support travel for the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon, scheduled for October 4.

Since participants need to reach the marathon venue early in the morning, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to begin services on three lines before their regular Sunday operating hours.

This means commuters travelling early on Sunday will have an additional public transport option on the selected corridors instead of having to wait for the normal start of Metro services.

Which Metro lines will start at 3:30 am?

The early services will operate on the Yellow, Blue and Violet lines, covering key parts of Delhi-NCR and providing an early-morning travel option for people heading towards the marathon venue.

Metro line Route Yellow Line Millennium City Centre Gurugram – Samaypur Badli Blue Line Dwarka Sec-21/Dwarka-Kakrola – Noida Electronic City/Vaishali Violet Line Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) – Kashmere Gate

The three corridors also provide interchange options with other parts of the Metro network, which can help commuters plan their onward journey.

However, those travelling for the marathon should keep in mind that the special 3:30 am start is limited to these three lines.

Early trains to operate at 30-minute intervals

The special Metro services will begin at 3:30 am on October 4, with trains running at 30-minute intervals until 6 am.

This early window is intended to give marathon participants enough time to reach the event venue while also providing an option for other commuters who need to travel during the early hours.

After 6 am, services on the Yellow, Blue and Violet lines will follow the regular Sunday timetable.