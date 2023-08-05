Delhi Metro commuters rejoice! Load on wallets to reduce as DMRC extends UPI payment mode across its network

Good news for commuters of Delhi Metro! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended the facility of payment option through UPI (Unified Payments Interface) at its TVMs (Ticket Vending Machines) and ticket/customer care counters across its network. The move will reduce the load on wallets as it eliminates the need to carry cash or debit and credit cards.

Upgradation of TVMs over Delhi Metro:-

The DMRC has engaged the consortium of M/s Revenue Collection Systems (Thales), France SAS and M/S Paytm Payments Bank Limited for executing this upgrade of the complete ecosystem of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system which enables travel through QR Tickets, NCMC etc.

Significance of UPI payment option over Delhi Metro:-

The passengers are seamlessly able to make payments to recharge smart cards or purchase new metro cards, QR tickets etc through this UPI system. The UPI-supported mobile applications are in need now-a-days in every walk of life, be it at shopping malls, grocery stores or at vegetable vendors.

First Metro system to start UPI payment option:-

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been the first Metro network in the country to start this UPI payment option. It was introduced on selected TVMs on the Noida and Ghaziabad section in 2018. Presently, this has been extended to other stations over the network.

Upgradation of TVMs

Recently, TVMs at 125 stations have been upgraded to offer faster, more convenient and secure modes of payment to streamline ticketing services. This will also contribute to the overall modernization of public transportation in Delhi/NCR while the remaining TVMs with UPI facility will be extended within a week’s time.

Earlier, the DMRC has launched various other initiatives to recharge their smart cards/sale of tickets. The people will be able to avoid queues and save time at stations. This includes the option of mobile QR tickets through Metro Travel App; Whatsapp based ticketing on Airport Line, net banking using dmrcsmartcard.com, mobile wallets, NCMC compliant cards etc.